Chargers Announce Jersey Numbers for 2023 Draft Class 

The jersey numbers are in for the Chargers 2023 draft class.

The Bolts announced the digits Thursday, as first-rounder Quentin Johnston and the six other selections now know their rookie numbers.

The numbers are below:

WR Quentin Johnston – No. 1

Johnston said Friday that he will be keeping the number he wore at TCU and for some of his high school career.

"I feel like that number comes with a lot," Johnston said. "A lot is expected of you. If you have that 1, you go on the field and look at a guy with No. 1 and go, 'OK, he must be doing something.'"

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu – No. 45

OLB Daiyan Henley – No. 0

Henley will be the first Chargers player to wear No. 0 after the league announced in March that any position except for offensive or defensive linemen can wear the digit.

WR Derius Davis – No. 12

OL Jordan McFadden – No. 71

DT Scott Matlock – No. 99

QB Max Duggan – No. 8