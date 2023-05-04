Chargers Announce Jersey Numbers for 2023 Draft Class 

The jersey numbers are in for the Chargers 2023 draft class.
The Bolts announced the digits Thursday, as first-rounder Quentin Johnston and the six other selections now know their rookie numbers.
The numbers are below:
WR Quentin Johnston – No. 1
Johnston said Friday that he will be keeping the number he wore at TCU and for some of his high school career.
"I feel like that number comes with a lot," Johnston said. "A lot is expected of you. If you have that 1, you go on the field and look at a guy with No. 1 and go, 'OK, he must be doing something.'"
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu – No. 45
OLB Daiyan Henley – No. 0
Henley will be the first Chargers player to wear No. 0 after the league announced in March that any position except for offensive or defensive linemen can wear the digit.
WR Derius Davis – No. 12
OL Jordan McFadden – No. 71
DT Scott Matlock – No. 99
QB Max Duggan – No. 8
Numbers for undrafted free agents will be assigned before rookie minicamp next week.
