Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Return to London in 2018

Jan 10, 2018 at 11:55 PM

The Los Angeles Chargers are one of six NFL teams who will compete in the 2018 London Games when they play host to the Tennessee Titans at Wembley Stadium in either Week 7, Sunday, Oct. 21 or Week 8, Sunday, Oct. 28.

In the other Week 7/Week 8 game in London, the Philadelphia Eagles will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. To date, Wembley Stadium – the home of English football – has hosted 18 NFL games, with almost 1.5 million fans attending those games.

In Week 6, the Seattle Seahawks will visit the Oakland Raiders at English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium.

The order of the Week 7/Week 8 games, along with all kickoff times, will be confirmed at a later date.

Nearly a decade to the day after playing the NFL's second-ever regular season game across the pond against the New Orleans Saints in 2008, the Chargers will return to Wembley Stadium – this time as the home team – when they take the field against the Titans.

This is the first of two trips abroad for the Chargers, who will also host a home game outside the U.S. in 2019.

"Since we last visited London in 2008, the NFL's popularity has continued to grow in the UK," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "It was an honor to be part of the early wave of regular season games played abroad back then, and it is every bit the honor to represent the league in London this time around. We're excited to introduce the Los Angeles Chargers brand, in person, to football fans in the UK this year, and to fans in our 2019 destination as well."

"It has been 10 years since we last played in London, and other than the outcome of the game back in 2008, the experience there among the international fans was pretty cool," said Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. "I'm excited for the opportunity to once again play at a historic stadium like Wembley, and hopefully this trip will include the Chargers heading home with the win."

This will be the Chargers' sixth game played abroad in franchise history and second to occur in the regular season. In the first-ever NFL game played outside North America in August 1976, the Chargers faced the St. Louis Cardinals in the Mainichi Star Bowl in Tokyo, Japan. Nearly two decades passed before the team traveled abroad again.

From 1994 thru 1999, the Chargers played three preseason games as part of the NFL's American Bowl series: August 1994 vs. New York Giants in Berlin, Germany; July 1996 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Tokyo, Japan; August 1999 vs. Denver Broncos in Sydney, Australia.

In 2007, the NFL played its first regular season game in London. Since that time, there has been at least one regular season game played each year in London. In 2012, the NFL added a second game in London for the first time. Two years later, in 2014, the league expanded the London schedule to three regular season games. Last season, a record four regular season contests were held in London.

By the end of the 2018 season, the NFL will have played 24 regular-season games in London, with 29 of 32 teams having participated.

"We continue to be very excited by the growth of the NFL in the UK," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The fans have demonstrated outstanding support and passion for the NFL over the past 11 seasons and we look forward to some great games in London this year. A key feature of our success is playing in iconic, world-renowned venues like Wembley and Twickenham, and we look forward to playing in what will be another incredible setting for NFL football at Tottenham's new stadium."

Ticketing details will be announced by NFL UK on January 18. Anyone interested in registering their interest in attending any of the games can do so at www.ticketmaster.com/nfl to ensure they receive all the latest information. Additionally, fans can sign up at www.chargers.com/london for the latest information about the Chargers trip abroad to London.

Closer Look at Wembley Stadium

Take a look inside Wembley Stadium, where the Bolts will host the Titans in the 2018 London Games. 

A general overview of the interior of Wembley Stadium during an NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in London. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
1 / 11

A general overview of the interior of Wembley Stadium during an NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in London. (Margaret Bowles via AP)

Margaret Bowles/AP Images
A general view inside of Wembley Stadium with the city of London painted on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in London. New Orleans won 20-0. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
2 / 11

A general view inside of Wembley Stadium with the city of London painted on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in London. New Orleans won 20-0. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
A general view of the field is seen during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
3 / 11

A general view of the field is seen during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
A general overview of the interior of Wembley Stadium during an NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in London. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
4 / 11

A general overview of the interior of Wembley Stadium during an NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in London. (Margaret Bowles via AP)

Margaret Bowles/AP Images
Fans are seen at Wembley Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014 in London, England. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)
5 / 11

Fans are seen at Wembley Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014 in London, England. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
A general view of Wembley Stadium is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Oakland Raiders on Sunday September 28, 2014 in London, England. Miami won 38-14. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
6 / 11

A general view of Wembley Stadium is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Oakland Raiders on Sunday September 28, 2014 in London, England. Miami won 38-14. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
A general overview of the interior of Wembley Stadium during an NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in London. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
7 / 11

A general overview of the interior of Wembley Stadium during an NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in London. (Margaret Bowles via AP)

Margaret Bowles/AP Images
A general overview of the interior of Wembley Stadium during an NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in London. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
8 / 11

A general overview of the interior of Wembley Stadium during an NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in London. (Margaret Bowles via AP)

Margaret Bowles/AP Images
A general view of Wembley Stadium is seen in preparation for an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders on Saturday, September 27, 2014 in London, England. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
9 / 11

A general view of Wembley Stadium is seen in preparation for an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders on Saturday, September 27, 2014 in London, England. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
A general view of Wembley Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in London. New Orleans won 20-0. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
10 / 11

A general view of Wembley Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in London. New Orleans won 20-0. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
An exterior view of Wembley Stadium is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday October 25, 2015 in London, England. Jacksonville won 34-31. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
11 / 11

An exterior view of Wembley Stadium is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday October 25, 2015 in London, England. Jacksonville won 34-31. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers Face Familiar Foes In Philadelphia 

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts enter their Week 9 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Week 9 Injury Report | Chargers at Eagles

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles as we head into Week 9 of the 2021 season.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
news

Week 9: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 9 of 2021.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | DJ

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
Latest News
Advertising