Chargers Retire Numbers of Joiner & Winslow, Unveil Permanent Landmark at SoFi Stadium

Sep 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

JW

It was a legendary and iconic halftime ceremony.

The Chargers honored a pair of greats in Week 1 by retiring the numbers of wide receiver Charlie Joiner (No. 18) and tight end Kellen Winslow (No. 80) on Sunday afternoon.

"Charlie and Kellen are two of the greatest offensive weapons to ever set foot on the gridiron, and it's time for new generations of NFL fans to be made aware of their role in making the modern NFL what it is today," said Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos. "Retiring their numbers is yet another way to ensure they will forever be recognized for their accomplishments to this great game."

Joiner and Winslow became the fifth and sixth respective members of the franchise to have their numbers retired, joining the likes of Dan Fouts (No. 14), Lance Alworth (No.19), LaDainian Tomlinson (No. 21) and Junior Seau (No. 55).

Those six digits are now on permanent display at SoFi Stadium as they team unveiled a landmark at halftime that highlights each player.

Charlie Joiner & Kellen Winslow Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Get an inside look as the Chargers honor two of their all-time great, Charlie Joiner & Kellen Winslow, by officially retiring #18 and #80

1LAC0689
1 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0663
2 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0720
3 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC9943
4 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC9950
5 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0728
6 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0684
7 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0705
8 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0723
9 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0671
10 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0698
11 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0790
12 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC9915
13 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC9934
14 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0794
15 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0802
16 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0798
17 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0764
18 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0776
19 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0774
20 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0781
21 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC9969
22 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC9954
23 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0821
24 / 26
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
230910_MIAvLAC_NV_078
25 / 26
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230910_MIAvLAC_NV_077
26 / 26
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
Joiner played 11 seasons with the Bolts, recording four 1,000-yard campaigns in a six-season span, the most in the NFL over that span. A three-time Pro Bowler, Joiner was also a First-Team All-Pro selection in 1980.

"This is a great, great turn in my life. I've been waiting for this for a long time," said Joiner, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996. "You always want to get individual accolades, but you also must earn them. After about 20 years in retirement I realized I couldn't earn them anymore and had to wait for this.

"Now that I have it, it's a great honor and I appreciate everything," Joiner added.

Winslow, a 1995 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

Winslow, a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro selection during his nine-year career, was the only tight end in history at the time of his retirement with at least 500 receptions, 6,000 receiving yards and 45 touchdown catches.

Winslow called Sunday's honor "a humbling experience" and also chose to recognize Fouts, the quarterback for the high-flying offenses who was unable to be present due to a medical procedure.

"Dan, you're in our thoughts and prayers," Winslow said. "We wish you a quick recovery."

It was only fitting to honor Joiner and Winslow on the day the Chargers also celebrated former Head Coach Don Coryell, who went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

Coryell was recognized in a pregame ceremony where his Hall of Fame bust was on display. His daughter, Mindy Coryell Lewis, was also presented her father's Hall of Fame ring by Adrian Allison, the Hall of Fame's Chief Relationship Officer.

Don Coryell's Hall of Fame Induction Honored at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at the Chargers celebrating legendary coach Don Coryell's induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

5LAC0986
1 / 20
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1142
2 / 20
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC2112
3 / 20
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1000
4 / 20
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC2135
5 / 20
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1012
6 / 20
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0980
7 / 20
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1003
8 / 20
7LAC2115
9 / 20
5LAC1106
10 / 20
5LAC1009
11 / 20
5LAC1121
12 / 20
5LAC1148
13 / 20
7LAC2164
14 / 20
5LAC1006
15 / 20
7LAC2104
16 / 20
7LAC2156
17 / 20
7LAC2123
18 / 20
7LAC2128
19 / 20
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC1179
20 / 20
