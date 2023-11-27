Chargers-Ravens Game Day Updates

Derwin James, Jr., Keenan Allen and Sebastian Joseph-Day were the Chargers captains. The Ravens won the toss and elected to defer as the Chargers began on offense. Justin Herbert made a big play early when he scrambled and found Gerald Everett for a 31-yard on third down. The Bolts drove into the red zone before they were hurt by poor officiating. Herbert scrambled and was hit late while out of bounds but no flag was thrown. The Bolts offensive line, fired up after the no call, sprinted over to voice their displeasure with the Ravens defense. Jamaree Salyer was called for a personal foul, the only flag thrown in the sequence, as the Bolts were moved back. The Chargers had to settle for a field goal after likely being close to a touchdown. Cameron Dicker's 39-yard kick gave the Bolts an early 3-0 lead. The Chargers defense then held firm on their first drive as they forced a Ravens punt near midfield. The Bolts couldn't generate much offensively on the ensuing drive, however, and punted it back to Baltimore. The Chargers led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.