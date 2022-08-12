Scouting the Rams: Preseason Week 1

You know Brandon Staley well from covering him when he was with the Rams. What's your view on him as he heads into Year 2?

JR: First and foremost, I want to be very clear: I believe in Brandon Staley. I covered him essentially since the day he set foot on the Rams' campus and even then, the work he did behind the scenes was different from most who have ever held his position. I think his brain and his love for football are frightening, and I mean that in a nice way.

I say this with a ton of respect to everyone's journey, but, I don't think he had the right personnel to truly run his defense the way it's supposed to fully express itself in 2021. And that's OK! That happens to a new head coach — most of the time — when taking on a new role. It takes a minute to, along with the GM, bring in the system fits and establish the new culture. It's clear he and Tom Telesco have committed to being flexible and agile in establishing their modern direction. I really liked how they brought in Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson (ironically, I covered both players at previous stops and Chargers fans will love them). I liked the Khalil Mack move, especially in tandem with Joey Bosa. One thing Brandon understands after his time with the Rams: Players who need a fresh environment and can thrive there. Remember, he's the one who pushed for Leonard Floyd in 2020. Floyd is now probably one of the most underrated pass-rushers in the league after leaving Chicago and pairing with a Rams group who helped him become the best version of himself. Brandon was a big part of that.