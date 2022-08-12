Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Scouting the Rams: Preseason Week 1

Aug 12, 2022 at 11:09 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

STR

The wait is over for Chargers football.

The Bolts open the preseason slate Saturday night against the Rams at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. (PT).

We chatted with Jourdan Rodrigue, who covers the Rams for The Athletic, to get a preview of the preseason opener.

Are you fired up for some preseason football?! What's the general vibe around the Rams six months after their Super Bowl win?

JR: "Fired-up" is an understatement - this is the best time of year. Every team is good! Every season holds so much promise! Each year, we're all brimming with energy and somehow we all (players and coaches included) forget what it feels like to be in the November-December grind or the fragility of January. To be clear, even at that time it's still a blessing to be a part of the sport — but I always hope fans remember what it really takes for a team to make it through a single football season.

That said, what the hell? What summer? Six months...? Lies. It's been about a minute since the 2021 regular-season, according to my math. It all went by so fast. By "all", I mean "the offseason." But frankly, even though we've seen the videos and pictures of this Rams team celebrating their championship, I'll be honest: For many of them, I don't think it ever sank in that they actually won the whole thing. That might actually be helpful when the season begins, because they're in their window and doing everything they can to stay contenders. Feeling like they haven't accomplished anything (even though they have) might help them approach this season like a competitive blank slate and stave off complacency.

How is Sean McVay approaching this game in terms of playing time? Will the big-name guys play? Or is it a chance for younger players to shine?

JR: Sean made headlines back in 2017 when he mandated that his starters and key role-players do not play in the preseason, no matter what. That hasn't changed. But the Rams always like to ask their young players to do more earlier on in their careers, so a few guys will get a lot of shine. Players I'm watching: Quarterback Bryce Perkins, cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and Decobie Durant (and - if they don't play, it says a lot considering both had strong camps), safety Russ Yeast, right tackle AJ Arcuri, running back Jake Funk, I'd hope receiver Tutu Atwell gets some live minutes against actual contact unlike in camp, and ... yes ... the punters.

Is there a player you'll be keeping a close eye on Saturday night?

JR: I think it's important that Atwell, who is working to find a real role on this roster after missing most of his rookie 2021 season, gets snaps against a smart, physical Chargers defense. He has had some really promising reps in camp and is seeing more time with WR3 Van Jefferson rehabbing from knee surgery, but camp reps aren't game reps. I'd also love to see some real development from left tackle AJ Jackson and rookie right tackle Arcuri. Both look the part.

Which position battle could be impacted by this early preseason game?

JR: I actually think I'll learn a lot by seeing who _doesn't _play. It's not just that Sean rests starters; he rests key role-players too. If he's trying to test a couple of guys, that'll happen in the first half. I think the cornerback and safety depth will clarify in this time, and I'm always watching the linebackers, too. Rookies Daniel Hardy and Benton Whitley should get a lot of run, and their speed is intriguing.

You know Brandon Staley well from covering him when he was with the Rams. What's your view on him as he heads into Year 2?

JR: First and foremost, I want to be very clear: I believe in Brandon Staley. I covered him essentially since the day he set foot on the Rams' campus and even then, the work he did behind the scenes was different from most who have ever held his position. I think his brain and his love for football are frightening, and I mean that in a nice way.

I say this with a ton of respect to everyone's journey, but, I don't think he had the right personnel to truly run his defense the way it's supposed to fully express itself in 2021. And that's OK! That happens to a new head coach — most of the time — when taking on a new role. It takes a minute to, along with the GM, bring in the system fits and establish the new culture. It's clear he and Tom Telesco have committed to being flexible and agile in establishing their modern direction. I really liked how they brought in Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson (ironically, I covered both players at previous stops and Chargers fans will love them). I liked the Khalil Mack move, especially in tandem with Joey Bosa. One thing Brandon understands after his time with the Rams: Players who need a fresh environment and can thrive there. Remember, he's the one who pushed for Leonard Floyd in 2020. Floyd is now probably one of the most underrated pass-rushers in the league after leaving Chicago and pairing with a Rams group who helped him become the best version of himself. Brandon was a big part of that.

I think that overall ethos - believing in players, letting them be themselves - is something he can really harness and apply if he's given the time and resources to do it. Plus, he understands the offense and has, frankly, one of the most exciting young quarterbacks we've seen in a long time in Justin Herbert. I'm rambling at this point, yeah. One thing about Brandon that I don't know that many are prepared for: This dude learns from every experience and throws himself fully into whatever it takes to reach the next step. He and Sean are similar in that they wear their hearts on their sleeves in how they plan games, design tactics and call plays. I think you'll see that from the Chargers in 2022.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Quarterback Easton Stick on Preseason Opener, QB Room & Offensive Potential

The Chargers quarterback joined the latest episode of Chargers Weekly with Chris Hayre and Matt "Money" Smith.

news

Previa del Juego: Rams vs Chargers

5 cosas a tener en cuenta para el sabado en SoFi

news

Physicality: A Look Inside the Chargers 2022 Mindset

In Part 1 of a three-part series, take a peek into how the Bolts want to be built this season

news

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Joshua Kelley & Larry Rountree III on Excitement for Preseason Opener

See what members of the Chargers had to say after the final practice before the preseason opener.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

Latest News
Advertising