Chargers Roll Past Rams for 10th Win of Season

The Bolts cruised to a 31-10 win Sunday against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Here's a recap of the Chargers Week 17 win.
First Quarter
Keenan Allen and Sebastian Joseph-Day were the Chargers captains. The Chargers won the toss and elected to defer. The Bolts began on defense and had a quick start as Morgan Fox sacked Baker Mayfield on third down to force a punt.
The Bolts offense moved near midfield on the opening drive but a holding on third-and-1 derailed the possession and forced a punt. The Rams took over and put together a lengthy drive, but the Bolts defense kept them out of the end zone as Michael Davis broke up a third-down pass from the 5-yard line. That led to a Rams field goal as the Bolts trailed 3-0. The Chargers offense was on the move though, getting into Rams territory at the end of the first quarter.
Second Quarter
Mike Williams moved the Bolts into the red zone with a 19-yard gain before Austin Ekeler finished off the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run, his 17th score of the season.
The Rams responded by moving into Bolts territory, but Joey Bosa — in his first action since Week 3 — pressured Mayfield on third down and forced an intentional grounding call that took the Rams out of field goal range. The Bolts offense struck back quick with Ekeler leading the way as he broke free for a 72-yard touchdown run, the longest of his career. The Bolts led 14-10 midway through the second quarter.
The Rams fought back with a touchdown of their own as a 23-yard score on the ground capped off a 75-yard scoring drive.The Bolts moved near midfield and faced third-and-1 at their own 48-yard line at the 2-minute warning. Ekeler converted that on a 2-yard run before Mike Williams made an insane leaping, one-handed catch down the left sideline.
But Williams' catch couldn't help get the Bolts into the end zone as the Chargers had to settle for a 40-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker to push the lead to 17-10 at the half.
Third Quarter
Believe it ... the Chargers opened the third quarter with a touchdown drive, the first time the Bolts have found the end zone in the third quarter since Week 5 against Cleveland. Herbert led an 11-play, 75-yard drive by getting chunk plays through the air to Williams and Ekeler before he finished it off with a 6-yard strike to Gerald Everett for six points. The Bolts defense then forced their first turnover of the game as Kyle Van Noy has a strip-sack on Mayfield that he recovered. That marked the fourth straight game with a sack for Van Noy, which sets a new career-best.
The Bolts couldn't take advantage of the turnover as the offense went three-and-out. Right tackle Trey Pipkins III, who has been dealing with a knee injury most of the season, left the game during the drive and had to be helped off the field. But the Chargers defense made sure to keep the lead at two scores as they forced a Rams punt on the ensuing possession. The Chargers led 24-10 at the end of the quarter.
Fourth Quarter
The Bolts quickly moved into the red zone early in the fourth quarter, and the drive ended with another trip to the end zone. This time, it was Herbert hitting Donald Parham, Jr., for a 3-yard score that extended the Chargers lead to 31-10 early in the frame.
The Chargers defense forced another quick punt before Chase Daniel came in at quarterback in place of Herbert, who earned the rest of the afternoon off. The teams traded punts the rest of the way as the Bolts rolled to a 31-10 win. The Chargers, who moved to 10-6, can be no worse than the No. 6 seed in the playoffs.
