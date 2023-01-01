Chargers Roll Past Rams for 10th Win of Season

But Williams' catch couldn't help get the Bolts into the end zone as the Chargers had to settle for a 40-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker to push the lead to 17-10 at the half.

Believe it ... the Chargers opened the third quarter with a touchdown drive, the first time the Bolts have found the end zone in the third quarter since Week 5 against Cleveland. Herbert led an 11-play, 75-yard drive by getting chunk plays through the air to Williams and Ekeler before he finished it off with a 6-yard strike to Gerald Everett for six points. The Bolts defense then forced their first turnover of the game as Kyle Van Noy has a strip-sack on Mayfield that he recovered. That marked the fourth straight game with a sack for Van Noy, which sets a new career-best.