Chargers-Raiders Game Day Updates

The Chargers and Raiders are underway from SoFi Stadium in Week 4.
Follow along with quarter-by-quarter updates from Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith:
First Quarter
Keenan Allen and Sebastian Joseph-Day were the Chargers captains. The Raiders won the toss and elected to defer. The Bolts started on offense at their own 14-yard line but hit a big play early when Derius Davis had a 51-yard run on the second play of the game. The Bolts had third-and-5 at the Raiders 19 and Herbert was sacked, but an offsides call on the Raiders gave the Chargers offense a first down. Herbert then took over on the ground, first showing off a nasty stiff arm on Las Vegas' Isaac Rochell.
The Bolts quarterback then got into the end zone for the first score of the game from 12 yards out on the ground. The Chargers put together a nine-play, 86-yard drive to take an early 7-0 lead.
The Raiders started at their own 25-yard line but quickly went three-and-out after Khalil Mack notched his first sack of the season on third down.
Up 7-0, the Bolts nearly advanced to midfield but their drive stalled out. Las Vegas began at their own 36 after a Bolts punt. The Raiders hit a chunk play through the air before a defensive pass interference call moved the ball into the red zone. Las Vegas tied the game on a 1-yard rushing score from Aidan O'Connell with just under a minute to play. The game was knotted at 7 at the end of the quarter.
Bolt Up!
Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.