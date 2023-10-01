Chargers-Raiders Game Day Updates

Keenan Allen and Sebastian Joseph-Day were the Chargers captains. The Raiders won the toss and elected to defer. The Bolts started on offense at their own 14-yard line but hit a big play early when Derius Davis had a 51-yard run on the second play of the game. The Bolts had third-and-5 at the Raiders 19 and Herbert was sacked, but an offsides call on the Raiders gave the Chargers offense a first down. Herbert then took over on the ground, first showing off a nasty stiff arm on Las Vegas' Isaac Rochell.