Chargers Assess Ups & Downs After 4 Games

With the NFL schedule now set at 17 games, there's not really a quarter mark of the season anymore. (No, we aren't counting the first quarter of Week 5 as the quarter pole).

But this point in the season gives us a chance to look at where the Chargers stand after four games.

The Bolts sit at 2-2, one of 15 teams across the league with that record. Ironically, the Chargers next five opponents — Browns, Broncos, Seahawks, Falcons and 49ers — are included in that group.

Perhaps the biggest headline for the Chargers early on has been injuries.

Rashawn Slater might be out the rest of the season, Joey Bosa is going to miss a significant amount of time, Keenan Allen has played just 22 offensive snaps and Jalen Guyton won't play again this year.

Yet the Bolts have weathered that storm with contributions up and down the roster.

"I think we've dealt with a lot of adversity, and I thought we handled that pretty well," said quarterback Justin Herbert. "It's a long season. To lose a couple guys here and there and be able to replace them and have some guys that maybe weren't expecting to play a ton make some huge plays in some big-time games, that's great to see and we'll keep doing that.

"We're going to keep getting those guys ready," Herbert added, "whoever's out there we're going to go play."

The Chargers opened the season with an impressive home win against the Raiders, but then couldn't hold onto a second-half lead on the road against the Chiefs in Week 2.

Sitting at 1-1, the Bolts were then beaten soundly at home by Jacksonville as Herbert adapted to an injury of his own.