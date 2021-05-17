Chargers Photo Takes First Place in Feature Category of Pro Football Hall of Fame's Annual Photo Contest

"It was just an idea that I had coming into the new stadium with new uniforms and I wanted to figure out the best angles of the stadium," Nowak said of the photo. "I hung a camera upside down above the team's tunnel and I connected it to a remote I could fire from anywhere in the stadium. I set the camera up to a one-second exposure which gave you the blur effect of the players running onto the field."

Ben Liebenberg, director of photography for the National Football League, recognized the level of work and attention to detail Nowak took to capture the photograph.

"It was a photo that took planning, it took thought," Liebenberg said. "You had to work to get this image and it was really cool to see a photographer, Mike Nowak who works for the Chargers, take the time and effort to make this really gorgeous frame."

Nowak also took second-place in the 53rd annual Action Category with a photo titled, "Ekeler Diving TD."