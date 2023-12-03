Chargers-Patriots Game Day Updates

The Bolts took over on their own 32 but couldn't take advantage as they went three-and-out on three straight run plays. JK Scott then pinned New England deep with a 53-yard punt that was downed at the 6-yard line by AJ Finley. New England with three-and-out but a 70-yard punt, with no return, flipped the field and gave the Bolts the ball at their own 18. Justin Herbert found Gerald Everett on back-to-back plays to get past midfield as the game was scoreless at the end of the first quarter.