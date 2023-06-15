5 Takeaways: What We Learned About the Bolts This Offseason

2. The Bolts are locked in

A year ago, the Chargers were one of the most talked about teams in the league.

They followed that up with a playoff berth despite a myriad of injuries and manpower lost.

This spring? They aren't worried about the outside hype or noise, and instead prefer to simply focus on themselves.

"I know the team that we have. The players that were talked about in that way last year, they're still all on our team," Staley said. "We've added even more pieces.

"We are confident in who we are and we're just confident in the work that's ahead and that we have the guys that are capable of doing it," Staley added. "We're excited to get to training camp. But I love coaching this group. I know this group is really good."

The Bolts 2023 schedule is a tough one, and the AFC itself is certainly loaded with stacked teams.

But don't be surprised the if Chargers quietly make some noise this season.

3. The trenches can't wait to get to work

The Chargers didn't do any full 11-on-11 drills this spring, meaning linemen on both sides of the ball mostly worked on individual drills and techniques.

But that will change once the pads come on in camp, and players on both sides of the ball can't wait for the context.

Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day preached patience this week, even comparing the offseason to baking a cake.

The defensive front will be focused on improving the run game in 2023, while the pass rush will once again center around Khalil Mack and Josey Bosa.

The tandem showed flashes of dominance a year ago when healthy, but that was limited to just five games due to Bosa's groin injury.

Both players said earlier this spring that they are each 100 percent, meaning the plan from a season ago has a chance to come to fruition this year.

"I think we have the opportunity to really get to a special spot between us two," Bosa said.

Offensively, there are familiar names along the line. But while Rashawn Slater, Corey Linsley and Trey Pipkins III are in their usual positions, Zion Johnson (left guard) and Jamaree Salyer (right guard) are in different spots.

Linsley said the group has been working on cohesion (and improving the run game) this offseason but added the real work will begin in training camp.