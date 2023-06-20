Group Chat | Who Stood Out this Offseason for the Bolts?

What's your top storyline surrounding the team heading into camp?

Miller: The most obvious answer here is the offense under new coordinator Kellen Moore. Based on all our questions during minicamp, the Chargers should be expected to come out in late July and start scoring during pre-practice stretching. But, for me, the bigger story will be the defense. The Chargers must be better at stopping the opposition than they've been the past two seasons.. With Herbert, this team always will be effective passing the ball. But the fate of 2023 Chargers will be determined by their defense, something Brandon Staley has been building since his arrival in January of 2021.

Teaford: I'm curious to see if new OC Kellen Moore is more aggressive with his play-calling. I'd like to see more deep throws this coming season-- as I would assume all Chargers fans would, too. I thought the Chargers were a little too conservative last season. Some of it might have had to do with Herbert's rib injury in Week 2, but the dinks and dunks seemed to frustrate the fans. A lack of a consistent running game also was problematic last season. The ground game has to improve if the Chargers are to challenge the Chiefs in the AFC West.

Popper: I am curious to see what Kellen Moore's offense looks like in full-speed 11-on-11 drills. The Chargers did not have as much cap space this offseason as they had in previous offseasons. As such, they were less active in free agency. The only high-impact addition was signing Eric Kendricks. The biggest move the Chargers made was firing Joe Lombardi and hiring Moore. The hope is that Moore's scheme and play-calling will elevate Justin Herbert and the rest of the Chargers offense to new heights, both in the run and pass games. Training camp is when we will truly start to see what progress the offense has made with Moore leading the way.