Why the Bolts Offense is Full of Confidence Ahead of Week 11

It wasn't like these drives were of the short variety either.

In addition to the 10-play drive midway through the second quarter, the Chargers offense scored on drives of 10, 10, 16 and seven plays — all while being perfect on all three fourth-down tries — including Allen's 38-yard touchdown catch and run on fourth-and-one.

Herbert was at the forefront of it all, going 22 of 29 for 271 yards and four touchdowns with a passer rating of 143.8 in the final five offensive drives of the game.

The offense was clicking, and Herbert noted how this can be a building block not only for the successes, but improving some of the things they might see can be fixed.

"I think you just have to build off it," Herbert said about the offense in Week 10. "You have to understand that when things are going well and when things are going the way we want them to, we can play pretty good offense, we can move the ball pretty well and we can get things rolling.

"As long as we're dialed, we're eliminating those mental errors and those missed assignments and we're focused on our job, I think that's huge for our offense," Herbert added. "When we're able to do that, good things happen. It's just something to build off of for sure."

Not only can it be something to build off of, but it also showed the Bolts what they're capable of on offense, especially after a sporadic performance against the Jets.

"Big confidence," said rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnston. "The week before, we kind of did some stuff here and there. So, to have a showing like that gives us a lot of confidence and reassures us that our offense can do it. Just taking it from last week and pushing it toward the weeks ahead."