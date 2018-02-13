Chargers Name Well-Respected Rip Scherer as New TE Coach

The close ties Scherer boasts with the coaches is also why he paid particular attention to the team in 2017.

"I did because I had so many friends here. I obviously didn't live and die with it as much as the coaches here, but I did to some degree because of my personal attachment and wanting to see these guys be successful. It was difficult early, but then it was really great to see the transition and turn around. I think it's a testament to Coach Lynn with the way the players hung in there with him, and the way he kept them competing every week at a high level. That's not easy to do at this level especially when you're a first year head coach. So it's a testament to his credibility in the building and in the locker room to turn it around dramatically."

The majority of Scherer's career has come coaching quarterbacks. However, he's enjoyed leading tight ends the last few years for very good reasons.

"Prior to coaching tight ends at UCLA, I'd been a quarterbacks coach most of my life," he said. "I think next to the quarterback position, tight end is the most comprehensive position on the field. You're involved in everything. You're involved in the pass game from a protection and a receiving standpoint. You're involved in the run game. And as quarterbacks coach in the NFL, I always taught that the quarterback's best friend is the tight end."

While Scherer has only just begun delving into his new role, it didn't take him long to know he has a special pupil in Hunter Henry.

"I've just been watching tape here the last couple days, and he's an exciting player to have an opportunity to work with," he said. "Obviously he has all the tools. From what I understand, he's as good or better a person even than as a player. He obviously has a tremendous upside. I hear his work ethic, attitude and everything is off the charts. So that makes it even better when you come in and have an outstanding, ascending young player who still has that kind of attitude."

So, what can Henry and the rest of the tight ends expect from their new coach?