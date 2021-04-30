Chargers Mourn the Loss of Courtney Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers mourn the loss of former center Courtney Hall, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 52.

Hall was drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 1989 NFL Draft (No. 37 overall) out of Rice. He made 118 regular-season starts over eight seasons with the team. Hall also made six postseason starts, including Super Bowl XXIX.

At Rice, Hall graduated with a dual degree in Economics and Managerial Studies, according to the NFLPA. Seven years after retiring from the NFL, Hall graduated from University of Chicago with a joint J.D./M.B.A. degree.

"We're incredibly saddened by news of Courtney's passing," said Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos. "Courtney was a natural born leader. Wherever he went, people followed - through the holes he opened on the offensive line, in the locker room as a team captain on our 1994 Super Bowl team and throughout his post-football career as a J.D.-MBA managing a venture capital firm.

"His detractors thought he was too small for the position coming out of college, but it turned out that his intelligence, hunger and toughness were what actually would set him apart from his peers. With four Pro Bowl selections in eight seasons, plain and simple, he was one of the best to ever wear the lightning bolt. Courtney had so much more life to live and his been taken from us far too soon.