Chargers Mailbag: How the Bolts Can Get Back on Track in Week 3

We might as well start here: the fact that the Chargers are 0-2 right now is disappointing.

Coaches aren't happy with it, players are frustrated by it and, based on the numerous submissions to this Mailbag, fans are ticked off, too.

When the schedule comes out each spring, it's only natural for people to go through and pick games and divide the schedule into chunks.

When looking at the early part of the Bolts 2023 schedule, which includes the Week 5 bye, I thought it was imperative that the team get off to a fast start and be at least 3-1 before the break.

That obviously hasn't happened. Let's dive into why that's the case, and how the Bolts can get back on track.

To start, the Chargers have lost two games by five combined points. Losing close games surely doesn't count for any moral victories, but it's also worth noting that the Bolts aren't getting blown out, either.

Right now, they seem like a good team that simply isn't doing enough in all three phases to get a win.

I've always held the belief that while it's tough to win games in the NFL, it's easy to lose them … if that makes sense.

Put another way, teams have to do so many correct things to get a victory, while one or two mistakes can erase all of that hard work in the blink of an eye.

Sunday's loss to Tennessee was there for the taking.

The Bolts went up 11-0 and promptly gave up a 70-yard pass play that woke the Titans up. Instead of taking a double-digit lead into halftime, the Chargers led by just four points.

And the second half was littered with way took many mistakes, whether it was defensive penalties or an inability to sustain much success on offense. Of the Chargers five second-half drives, three ended in punts. A touchdown or even a field goal there and we could be looking at a different result.

Then came overtime, where the Chargers won the coin toss and were in position to win the game with a touchdown.

Nothing went right after that, whether it was a three-and-out on offense, poor punt coverage on special teams and the defense eventually giving up the game-winning field goal.

All three phases have contributed to the 0-2 start, something the Bolts will need to correct ASAP.

If you're looking for an optimistic take (and why wouldn't you be), I'll offer this:

There's still a lot of football left to be played. And despite the 0-2 hole, the Bolts remain within one game in the AFC West entering Week 3.

Not all 0-2 teams are created equal in my mind. For example, the Chargers being 0-2 is probably different than the Bengals having the same record with a minus-24 point differential, a two-game disadvantage in their division and a quarterback who re-injured his calf muscle.

Josh's inquiry above brings up the slow starts of the past, but this is also the first time the Chargers have been 0-2 since 2017.

Can the Bolts turn it around? Of course. As Sky mentioned in his tweet above there is plenty of talent on this roster.

But I also believe there's a major difference between being 1-2 and being 0-3. The time is now for the Chargers to right the ship and get in the win column.

At this point, they should be focused on getting a win over the Vikings before trying to get to 2-2 against the Raiders.