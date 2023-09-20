Chargers Mailbag: How the Bolts Can Get Back on Track in Week 3

Welcome back to the Chargers Mailbag!
We might as well start here: the fact that the Chargers are 0-2 right now is disappointing.
Coaches aren't happy with it, players are frustrated by it and, based on the numerous submissions to this Mailbag, fans are ticked off, too.
When the schedule comes out each spring, it's only natural for people to go through and pick games and divide the schedule into chunks.
When looking at the early part of the Bolts 2023 schedule, which includes the Week 5 bye, I thought it was imperative that the team get off to a fast start and be at least 3-1 before the break.
That obviously hasn't happened. Let's dive into why that's the case, and how the Bolts can get back on track.
To start, the Chargers have lost two games by five combined points. Losing close games surely doesn't count for any moral victories, but it's also worth noting that the Bolts aren't getting blown out, either.
Right now, they seem like a good team that simply isn't doing enough in all three phases to get a win.
I've always held the belief that while it's tough to win games in the NFL, it's easy to lose them … if that makes sense.
Put another way, teams have to do so many correct things to get a victory, while one or two mistakes can erase all of that hard work in the blink of an eye.
Sunday's loss to Tennessee was there for the taking.
The Bolts went up 11-0 and promptly gave up a 70-yard pass play that woke the Titans up. Instead of taking a double-digit lead into halftime, the Chargers led by just four points.
And the second half was littered with way took many mistakes, whether it was defensive penalties or an inability to sustain much success on offense. Of the Chargers five second-half drives, three ended in punts. A touchdown or even a field goal there and we could be looking at a different result.
Then came overtime, where the Chargers won the coin toss and were in position to win the game with a touchdown.
Nothing went right after that, whether it was a three-and-out on offense, poor punt coverage on special teams and the defense eventually giving up the game-winning field goal.
All three phases have contributed to the 0-2 start, something the Bolts will need to correct ASAP.
If you're looking for an optimistic take (and why wouldn't you be), I'll offer this:
There's still a lot of football left to be played. And despite the 0-2 hole, the Bolts remain within one game in the AFC West entering Week 3.
Not all 0-2 teams are created equal in my mind. For example, the Chargers being 0-2 is probably different than the Bengals having the same record with a minus-24 point differential, a two-game disadvantage in their division and a quarterback who re-injured his calf muscle.
Josh's inquiry above brings up the slow starts of the past, but this is also the first time the Chargers have been 0-2 since 2017.
Can the Bolts turn it around? Of course. As Sky mentioned in his tweet above there is plenty of talent on this roster.
But I also believe there's a major difference between being 1-2 and being 0-3. The time is now for the Chargers to right the ship and get in the win column.
At this point, they should be focused on getting a win over the Vikings before trying to get to 2-2 against the Raiders.
If the Bolts are .500 at the bye, they can take a break, catch their breath and get ready for the stretch run.
Look, the Bolts defense hasn't lived up to expectations so far through two games. Nobody is denying that.
And the biggest area that need to be fixed are the explosive plays allowed by the defense.
I mentioned the 70-yarder in Week 2 above, but the 49-yard pass allowed with 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter was just as costly.
The Bolts led 21-17 late in the fourth quarter, and a final defensive stand might have been enough to seal the deal. Instead. It took just one play for Tennessee to get into the red zone and take the lead six plays later.
Again, the Chargers defense isn't playing poorly all game long. There are just lapses here and there that are making it tough for the team to put it all together and get a win.
Here is what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday when asked about defending deep passes.
"When we talk about defensive football or just football in general, explosive plays are one of the biggest determining factors of winning and losing," Staley said. "Respecting the deep part of the field is at the very core of how we play. Then, trying to get there on offense.
"[Sunday], both of those plays were tough lessons where we're in a split-safety defense. We just didn't play with the right technique and leverage on those two particular plays," Staley added. "I said it after the game, it's just knowing the players on the field who can get there and making sure that we respect it accordingly. Those were the two big plays in the game that we gave up. We have to make improvements there."
Through two games, the Bolts have given up 20 pass plays of 15-plus yards, which is the most in the league.
They have to contain those and make teams drive the field rather than air it out and hit on those explosive plays.
That won't be an easy task against the Vikings and Justin Jefferson, who is perhaps the league's most dynamic receiver.
I'll end with this tidbit.
A year ago, national pundits expected the 49ers to run all over the Bolts in Week 10, and for the Dolphins to chuck it all over the field against the Chargers in Week 14.
Both times, Staley delivered a masterful game plan. Perhaps we see something similar against Minnesota this weekend.
It wasn't a perfect game from Kenneth Murray, Jr. in Week 2.
But it was a strong step in the right direction for the Bolts linebacker. And his performance carried even more weight considering the fact that he wore the green not and was playing without Eric Kendricks next to him.
Murray tallied 10 total tackles and two tackles for loss along with a sack and quarterback hit, drawing praise from Staley for his all-around effort.
"I thought that it was Kenneth Murray's best game since I've been the coach," Staley said. "I thought that he had a winning performance. I thought his communication was outstanding in the game.
"His physicality and toughness were outstanding in the game. I thought he gave us pass rush. There was just a lot of positives to take away from his performance," Staley added. "One of those performances — especially considering the running back, I felt like that was a really good matchup in the game, him matching up against [Derrick] Henry. I have a lot of respect for the way that he played yesterday."
Hopefully this will be a building block for Murray going forward. He's always had the talent and work ethic to play like he did Sunday.
But like most young players, he's struggled with his consistency at times. One final thing to note: I do think working with new linebackers coach Jeff Howard is helping Murray potentially turn a corner.
No, I don't think that is in the cards.
There's no doubt the offensive line, notably the interior, has to play better than they did Sunday.
Part of that was the play of the Titans interior defensive linemen, which is one of the best in the league. And part of it was just the fact that the Bolts got beat at times in terms of interior pressure.
Even with that said, we're a long, long, long way away from the Chargers making any sort of changes along the line.
Keep in mind that the interior trio of Zion Johnson, Corey Linsley and Jamaree Salyer have still only played two games together in their current spots.
Johnson and Salyer are in new positions than a season ago, which means they also have to keep developing a respective rapport with Rashawn Slater and Trey Pipkins III at tackle.
I wrote before the season that this group had the potential to be a top-10 unit. I still believe that's the case.
My guess here is that you are referring to a pair of fourth-downs against the Titans.
The first was when the Bolts had fourth-and-1 at the Titans 44 and punted it away early in the second quarter. And the second was when the Chargers had fourth-and-2 at their own 42 early in the fourth quarter.
Staley was asked Monday about the latter of the two, where a Bolts punt was followed up by a three-and-out from the Chargers defense.
"We felt like field position was critical in the game. Just kind of outside the fringe of us being able to go for it," Staley said. "It was a long two. We felt like it was a long two, almost three. Our defense was playing at a high level.
"We felt like flipping the field there based on the point in the game would give us an advantage. I thought we executed the punt," Staley added. "Defensively, we were able to get the three-and-out and get the ball back to Justin [Herbert] with good field position."
We're at the point now where every decision Staley makes on fourth down is going to be overanalyzed simply because of his history on the down.
And while those plays can be debated all day, the Chargers did go for — and were successful on — three other fourth-down calls throughout the game.
So, it's not as if the Bolts have abandoned their aggression on that down all together. They are simply just being a little choosier about when they leave their offense on the field.
I'd chalk that up to the fact that the Chargers have a better special teams unit than they did back in Staley's first season, and that he believes in his defensive players to get the job done after they punt it away.
Multiple questions about both of these players so let's tackle it here.
With Austin Ekeler out Sunday, Spiller was active against the Titans and ended up playing four snaps on offense and none on special teams. He had one carry for four yards.
Elijah Dotson, meanwhile, had six total touches that went for 19 combined yards and played nine offensive snaps, plus 10 on special teams.
At this point, I think it's safe to say that the coaching staff believes Dotson offers more on special teams, which is one way for a player to be active on game days.
Dotson also seems to be making as case to be the Bolts No. 3 running back, but we'll have to keep monitoring the snap counts and playing time as we go.
As far as Johnston goes, he played 22 snaps against Miami and just 10 against Tennessee.
For those of you wondering why he's not playing 50 snaps a game, it shouldn't be a surprise because that was never going to be his role, especially this early in the season.
The Chargers have three proven NFL receivers in Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer. They are clearly the top three on the depth chart and in the rotation.
Johnston will be relied upon in certain packages, including the red zone, where he nearly came down with his first NFL score with one hand in Nashville.
Staley on Monday said that he wasn't concerned with Johnston and that bringing him along at his own pace was always part of the plan.
"He is continuing to improve," Staley said. "Like I said, we have three outstanding receivers and we're going to feature those guys.
"He's going to continue to improve as we go on," Johnston added. "He'll earn more and more playing time the more that he continues to show up on the practice field and in the games, getting into a rhythm. I like where he has progressed."
Not all rookies come in and flash right away, especially at receiver. The best long-term plan for Johnston is for him to keep adapting and growing his role as his rookie season goes along.
I wouldn't miss this game for the world.
For those of you who don't know, I spent almost seven years with the Vikings before joining the Chargers organization 15 months ago.
And while making that move was one of the best decisions I've ever made both personally and professionally, that doesn't mean I don't miss certain things about Minnesota.
There are wonderful friends and co-workers I spent a half-dozen years with that I can't wait to catch up with Saturday night and Sunday morning before the game.
There are players who let me tell incredible stories that I hope to say hello to if the timing is right. And U.S. Bank Stadium will always hold a special place in my heart.
So many monumental things happened when I was with the Vikings that I really did grow up during my time in purple.
There were some tough life moments like when my mom passed away. But I also got engaged and married, plus had my daughter all while working for the Vikings.
I do not miss the brutal winters and am very happy this game was scheduled in September. I do expect there to be some laughs and maybe a few emotions on Sunday.
But I will proudly be rocking a powder blue tie and a Chargers lapel pin on my suit. Bolt Up!
