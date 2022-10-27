Chargers Mailbag: Will the Bolts Make a Move Before Tuesday's Trade Deadline?

Maybe a little bit, but not drastically. Let me begin by saying that I understand and hear the chorus of fans who are clamoring for the Bolts to make a move in the next few days.

This tweet was one of many I received about the possibility of the Chargers being active. If I didn't include your tweet on the matter, consider this as my answer to it.

Given the injuries at wide receiver, cornerback and edge rusher, those positions have been popular for speculation about adding outside help.

And you can bet that the Bolts front office will certainly due their due diligence on every position and every player that might be available.

However, and I say this as someone who has plenty of experience here, this isn't like playing Madden. You can't just maneuver a trade against a computer and go on with your day.

The Chargers, and every other NFL team, have to consider a multitude of factors when deciding to trade for a player or trade them away. Age, scheme fit and injury history are at the top of that list.

A player's contract is also a crucial variable. As we've mentioned here before, the Bolts have some cap space at the moment, but not a ton. They have to weigh adding a player now, plus whatever future money their contract includes.

Remember that the Chargers were highly active in free agency this past spring. They won't be able to do that every season, and likely not after giving out a decent amount of dollars a few months ago.

Again, I hear all of you who want the Bolts to simply clap their hands together and add depth at any of the three positions above, or maybe at a different one.

But rarely does a player get traded and make a monumental splash for their new team. Can they make an impact? Sure. But it's not as if the team's entire fortune will change based on one player.

Another thing to keep in mind, players such as Joey Bosa and Joshua Kelley who are currently on Injured Reserve will be back at some point this season. Bosa is progressing well, and while there isn't a timetable for his return, the team does expect him back for some games later in the season.

Keenan Allen isn't on Injured Reserve at the moment, and neither is Mike Williams, but adding those players back into the mix when healthy will boost the offense. The same can be said for Joshua Palmer.

Williams, by the way, is expected to miss at least four weeks with a high ankle sprain. But he will be back later on this season.