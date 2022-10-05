Chargers Mailbag: Stopping the Browns, OLB Depth & Bandy's Emergence

Well, that might be as tall a task as the Chargers face all season, even if you factor in that the Bolts will see both Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor in back-to-back weeks in December.

Entering Week 5, Cleveland ranks second with 187.3 rushing yards per game, and already have 25 explosive runs this season (rushes that go for at least 10 yards).

Nick Chubb is the focal point, as he ranks second in the league with 459 rushing yards and five scores on the ground. Kareem Hunt is a more-than-capable player, too, that gives the Browns a 1-2 punch.

The Bolts run defense, meanwhile, is around the middle of the pack, as they are tied for 15th by allowing 109.8 rushing yards per game.

So what will it take to slow down the Browns on the ground? A team effort.

The Chargers have allowed a run of at least 50 yards in three straight games, with two of them going for touchdowns against the Jaguars (50 yards) and Texans (75 yards).

Staley said earlier this week that getting all 11 players to the ball is key to limiting those long gains.

"In all of those runs, they've been to the perimeter. We have to have better perimeter run support. That's where it starts," Staley said. "There are going to be some plays that get to the perimeter. We have to make sure that we support the run better on the perimeter.

"There are a lot of different types of run support, obviously. We have to support the run better in those instances," Staley added. "Then, if the run splits the second level, then we need to be able to knock the run down for a 10-yard game. That's what's happened, we haven't had good enough support at the point of attack."