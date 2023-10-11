Chargers Mailbag: How the Bolts Can Get a Week 6 Win Over Dallas 

I know this is a weekly topic for the Mailbag and I totally understand why.

The Chargers currently rank 27th in the league in terms of explosive pass plays (15-plus yards) allowed with 31 total. And there is certainly a need to improve in that aspect of the defense going forward.

But I think worth noting that the performance against Miami — who had a whopping 17 explosive pass plays — has skewed the numbers a bit. (Side note: the Dolphins have the most offensive yards through five games of any team in NFL history, so give them a ton of credit for that success).

Yes, the Bolts gave up 17 explosive pass plays in the first game. Over their next three games, they allowed a total of 14 such plays. If you just look at Weeks 2 through 4, that amount is tied for the 10th-fewest.

Again, this is not me saying the pass defense is suddenly fixed. I'm just pointing out that the unit is trending in the right direction from what we saw in Week 1.

One final point here: the continuity the Chargers now have at cornerback should hopefully help them going forward.

J.C. Jackson is gone, meaning the trio of Asante Samuel, Jr., Michael Davis and Ja'Sir Taylor (nickel) are your starters going forward.

Davis spoke in the locker room Tuesday and said the onus is now on himself and the other cornerbacks to pick it up as the season goes along.

"Now everything falls on me," Davis said. "I feel like me and J.C. were kind of competing for the spot. Competing to see who was starting every week. It was kind of the unknown every week.