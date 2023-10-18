Chargers Mailbag: Focusing on Little Details Against the Chiefs

Love the Bolts, watched for a long time, love your stuff every week. What an incredibly frustrating game, and season, thus far. It comes down the final seconds every week. Great for a show, but I would rather see blowouts. (Brian via email)

There's no doubt Monday night's loss was a frustrating one, something players echoed in the locker room after the game.

The game was tied at 10 entering the fourth quarter but the Bolts simply didn't make enough plays down the stretch to get a win.

And sometimes it's one moment or two that swings momentum the other way. I thought the 60-yard gain by Dallas on the first play of the fourth quarter was a game changer.

Instead of getting off the field on third down, a bit of a fluky play goes against the Chargers and they end up giving up a touchdown.

Through five games, the Bolts have played well enough to be there late in each contest. But the team is still searching for consistency in all three phases, something Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley harped on during his Tuesday media availability.

In terms of the one-possession games Brian mentions, that's kind of how the league goes. Entering Week 7, more than half of the games have been decided by eight points or less.

All of the Bolts games have been, which shows me that the team is battle tested and can also go on a run if they can find that consistency and jolt in the final stages.

I know the 2-3 record doesn't look great, but the NFL is all about staying even keel over the course of a long season.

The Bolts have a great opportunity this week to get back on track, even if they are going on the road to Kansas City.

These teams know each other well and, yes, the games are always close — both games last year were decided by a field goal and the games in 2021 were each decided by six points.

The NFL season can feel like a rollercoaster given how much rides on each game. But if the Chargers can find a way to get a big win on the road, they'll be right back on track.

I'll end here with what linebacker Eric Kendricks said in the locker room Monday night. His words perfectly sum up how the Bolts are approaching this week.

"You look at the past couple games, everything is close but that's the league," Kendricks said. "Maybe it doesn't feel like it should be reflective of what it is, but that's what it is so we got to roll with it.