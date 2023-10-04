Chargers Mailbag: Assessing the Bolts at the Bye Week

Glad we got to 2-2 before our bye week. But why do we always play close games? (Kyle via email)

Hello, Bolt Fam, hope you can all take a deep breath with the Chargers on a bye this week.

The win over the Raiders wasn't pretty, but it rarely is when the two AFC West rivals meet.

But the main mission for the Bolts was to get to .500 at the bye, and there was definitely a sense in Sunday's postgame locker room that the team was glad to accomplish that.

Or, in the words of Khalil Mack as he began to break down the huddle: "We're alive."

It would have been easy for things to come off the rails after a frustrating 0-2 start that saw a pair of razor-thin losses.

Credit coaches and players for sticking together and keeping a steady mindset in order to pick up back-to back wins.

Although some around the league might not be impressed with a 2-2 start, I'd counter that getting to .500 at the bye gives the Bolts a chance to put themselves in a great spot in the weeks and months ahead.

The goal of making a deep postseason run would have been dinged a bit if the Chargers had started 1-3, simply because of the extra effort and stamina it would take to climb out of that hole.

Remember that the Bolts were 2-2 a year ago before ripping off three wins in four games to help position themselves for an eventual playoff berth.

And with seven AFC teams currently sitting at 2-2, the Bolts are right in the thick of the early playoff race that still has miles and miles to go. Plus, two straight wins has also kept the Bolts within striking distance of the 3-1 Chiefs in the division picture.

In terms of the close games, that's almost par for the course across the league. Of the 64 total games played so far, exactly half (32) have been decided by one score or less.

Granted, the Chargers are one of two teams — along with the Vikings — who have seen a one-possession result in all four games. (If you know watched Week 3 or know anything about those two teams, that's very on brand).

My point is that every team in the league has played at least one close game this season.

The Bolts are still trying to find that full fourth-quarter effort that includes contributions from all three phases.

The good news for the Bolts is that they still have more than three-quarters of the season to round into form and be playing their best ball late in the season.

But it's also worth noting that the two-game stretch after the bye — home against Dallas on Monday Night Football and at Kansas City — might be the toughest back-to-back stretch all season.