Chargers Mailbag: How the Bolts Can Still be a Playoff Team

Yes. Contrary to what some people believe, the Chargers are still eligible to qualify for the postseason.

The last time I checked, the NFL season was 17 games and not six.

So even though the Bolts aren't where they want to be right now with a 2-4 record, there is still plenty of time left to turn things around.

Does that mean the Chargers have to play better than they have over the first six games? Of course.

As we head into late October, the Bolts are still searching for a complete 60-minute game that features consistent contributions from all three phases.

Sunday's loss to the Chiefs kind of summed up the season so far in the sense that the offense and defense each played a good half — but not together — and a solid game on special teams was tainted a bit by a long punt return allowed.

Things simply haven't clicked yet for the Bolts, but I also believe there is indeed a path to the playoffs.

There are currently seven AFC teams who have at least four wins, so they make up your playoff field at the moment.

For this exercise, we'll break the Bolts remaining schedule down into three groups and look at how they can find a way to be a playoff team.

First, of course, there is the AFC West (4 games) against Denver (twice), Las Vegas and Kansas City.

Let's say the Bolts get a season sweep of the Raiders, split against Denver and pull off a Week 18 win at home against the Chiefs.

That's a 3-1 mark in those games and gets the Chargers to five wins.

Then there's the NFC North matchups (3 games), with Chicago and Detroit at home while Green Bay is on the road. The Lions are legit, but the Bolts should be able to win the other two games.

We're now at seven wins for the Chargers.

Now let's get to the remaining primetime tilts against AFC contenders (3 games), which would be the Jets, Ravens and Bills.

These are the ones to watch, especially the Week 9 road game in New York on Monday Night Football. If the Bolts want to make the playoffs, they likely need that one for tiebreaker purposes. And perhaps the Chargers get a split at home against Baltimore and Buffalo.

That's another 2-1 stretch and gets the Chargers to a 9-7 record.

That leaves one game against the Patriots, who didn't really fall into either of the above three categories. That Week 13 matchup will be far away from home, against a Hall of Fame head coach and perhaps in crappy weather.

It doesn't matter. The Chargers will need to win that one, which would give them double-digit wins in our very hypothetical exercise here.

A 10-7 record was good enough to earn the Bolts a Wild Card berth a season ago. Would it be enough this time around? My crystal ball is currently broken so that's an unknown.

I do think 10 wins would put the Bolts in the mix for a playoff spot since I expect the AFC to beat itself a bit over the next two months with so many good teams playing each other.

And yes, the Bolts are still a good team in my eyes. They just need to find that consistency mentioned above, and also find it rather quickly.

As for the morale of the team right now, there's obviously a bit a natural frustration after two straight losses.

But while there was that feeling in the postgame locker room Sunday, there was also a sense of fight and determination that was easy to pick up.

Derwin James, Jr. conveyed the sentiment well.

"These last six games, we just need to flush them. We have 11 more to go," James said. "We have a long season. We just got to keep playing hard.

"Right now, it looks bad. We're still believing in each other," James added. "We lost two tough games to two teams that are going to be in the playoffs. We just got to keep playing hard and keep leaning on each other."

But the best summarization of the team's mindset came from Justin Herbert, who described the game of football almost perfectly.

"Football is tough," Hernert said. "Whether you're winning or whether you're losing, it's a tough sport and it requires tough people. We have a tough locker room.