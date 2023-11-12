Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Fall in Week 10 Shootout to Lions

Nov 12, 2023 at 01:42 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Game Recap W10

The Bolts are 4-5 after a wild 41-38 shootout loss against the Lions.

Here's a Week 10 recap from SoFi Stadium.

First Quarter

Derwin James, Jr., Keenan Allen and Sebastian Joseph-Day were the Chargers captains. The Lions won the toss and elected to defer as the Bolts started on offense but went three-and-out to open the game. Detroit hit a 46-yard pass play early to get into Bolts territory, but a personal foul on the Lions forced them to settle for a field goal early in the quarter. The Chargers responded by getting into Detroit territory on a 24-yard screen pass to Austin Ekeler but also had to settle for a 48-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker to even the score at 3. Detroit then put together a 75-yard touchdown drive that lasted just five plays as the Lions took a 10-3 lead after a 1-yard touchdown run. Justin Herbert was then intercepted on the Chargers ensuing drive as the Lions took over at the Bolts 33-yard line. Detroit converted a pair of fourth downs, both on the ground, to get to the 10-yard line as the quarter came to a close.

Second Quarter

The Bolts defense had a massive goal line stand to open the quarter as they denied the Lions a touchdown. The Chargers stopped a pair of runs before forcing Jared Goff to throw incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 2. But the Bolts couldn't take advantage as the offense went three-and-out for the second time of the game. Detroit promptly put together a 60-yard touchdown drive that ended with another 1-yard score on the ground as the Bolts fell behind 17-3. Herbert and the offense then got going by converting twice on third down through the air to get into Lions territory before Herbert moved the chains again with a QB sneak to get to the 29. Herbert and Keenan Allen finished the drive off from there with a touchdown pass that cut the deficit to single digits.

But the Bolts momentum was short-lived as Detroit scored on a 75-yard touchdown run on its very first play from scrimmage after Allen's score. Yet the Chargers offense marched right down the field with big plays to Allen and Quentin Johnston through the air to get inside the red zone. The Bolts faced third-and-goal from the 1 but Ekeler muscled his way into the end zone with 23 seconds left to pull the Chargers deficit to 24-17, which was the halftime score.

Third Quarter

The Bolts appeared to force a three-and-out to open the half but were called for a personal foul. The Chargers defense rallied and eventually forced a punt, which was Detroit's first of the game. The Bolts took over at their own 8 and got on the move quickly as Johnston drew a defensive pass interference call and Donald Parham, Jr. picked up 16 yards through the air. The Bolts faced third-and-3 from the 30 before Herbert hit Allen for 12 to get into the red zone. Herbert found Jalen Guyton for an 18-yard touchdown on the next play to tie the game at 24, as it was Guyton's first score since Week 15 of the 2021 season.

Detroit responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive that went seven plays. The Lions scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass as the Bolts fell behind 31-24. Herbert kept the Bolts ensuing drive alive by scrambling for 13 yards on third down before Johnston drew another pass interference flag to move the chains. Herbert later found Johnston for 17 yards to get the Bolts inside the 10-yard line as the quarter came to a close.

Fourth Quarter

The Bolts faced fourth-and-goal from the 1 before Johnston drew a third defensive pass interference flag. The Chargers soon had fourth-and-goal from the 1 again but Johnston cashed in this time with a 1-yard score for his first career NFL touchdown.

The Lions kept the shootout going by going on a 75-yard touchdown drive that lasted seven plays and ended on a 25-yard touchdown pass. Down 38-31, the Bolts started at their own 32 with 7 minutes and 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Bolts once again faced fourth-and-1 but Herbert and Allen came through in the clutch with a 38-yard touchdown that tied the game at 38.

Detroit began at its own 25 with 3:34 to play and hit a 41-yard pass play right away to get into Chargers territory. The Lions moved into Bolts territory but converted on fourth-and-2 at the 26 to get into field goal range and run the clock down. Detroit hit a 40-yard field goal as time expired as the Chargers lost 41-38 and dropped to 4-5 on the season.

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Come Up Just Short Against Lions

"There's a lot of fight in this team. Obviously, not the outcome that we would have wanted, but those guys didn't quit. It wasn't good enough today, but I don't question the effort, the dedication by this team."
news

Lo Que Dijeron los Chargers Después del Partido Ante Los Lions

"Obviamente, no fue el resultado que hubiéramos querido, pero esos muchachos no se dieron por vencidos. Ofensiva, defensa, equipos especiales, dieron todo lo que tenían durante los cuatro cuartos, y nos quedamos cortos."
news

Chargers-Lions Inactives for Week 10: Spiller, Dotson Won't Suit Up

Here is who won't suit up for the Bolts against Detroit
news

Las Mejores Palabras de los Chargers Antes del Partido Contra Detroit

"Creo que en las últimas dos semanas tuvimos un par de buenas victorias. Pero esta será una prueba muy buena para nosotros y comprenderemos realmente dónde nos encontramos después de esto juego."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
Latest News
Advertising