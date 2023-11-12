Chargers Fall in Week 10 Shootout to Lions

The Bolts are 4-5 after a wild 41-38 shootout loss against the Lions.
Here's a Week 10 recap from SoFi Stadium.
First Quarter
Derwin James, Jr., Keenan Allen and Sebastian Joseph-Day were the Chargers captains. The Lions won the toss and elected to defer as the Bolts started on offense but went three-and-out to open the game. Detroit hit a 46-yard pass play early to get into Bolts territory, but a personal foul on the Lions forced them to settle for a field goal early in the quarter. The Chargers responded by getting into Detroit territory on a 24-yard screen pass to Austin Ekeler but also had to settle for a 48-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker to even the score at 3. Detroit then put together a 75-yard touchdown drive that lasted just five plays as the Lions took a 10-3 lead after a 1-yard touchdown run. Justin Herbert was then intercepted on the Chargers ensuing drive as the Lions took over at the Bolts 33-yard line. Detroit converted a pair of fourth downs, both on the ground, to get to the 10-yard line as the quarter came to a close.
Second Quarter
The Bolts defense had a massive goal line stand to open the quarter as they denied the Lions a touchdown. The Chargers stopped a pair of runs before forcing Jared Goff to throw incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 2. But the Bolts couldn't take advantage as the offense went three-and-out for the second time of the game. Detroit promptly put together a 60-yard touchdown drive that ended with another 1-yard score on the ground as the Bolts fell behind 17-3. Herbert and the offense then got going by converting twice on third down through the air to get into Lions territory before Herbert moved the chains again with a QB sneak to get to the 29. Herbert and Keenan Allen finished the drive off from there with a touchdown pass that cut the deficit to single digits.
But the Bolts momentum was short-lived as Detroit scored on a 75-yard touchdown run on its very first play from scrimmage after Allen's score. Yet the Chargers offense marched right down the field with big plays to Allen and Quentin Johnston through the air to get inside the red zone. The Bolts faced third-and-goal from the 1 but Ekeler muscled his way into the end zone with 23 seconds left to pull the Chargers deficit to 24-17, which was the halftime score.
Third Quarter
The Bolts appeared to force a three-and-out to open the half but were called for a personal foul. The Chargers defense rallied and eventually forced a punt, which was Detroit's first of the game. The Bolts took over at their own 8 and got on the move quickly as Johnston drew a defensive pass interference call and Donald Parham, Jr. picked up 16 yards through the air. The Bolts faced third-and-3 from the 30 before Herbert hit Allen for 12 to get into the red zone. Herbert found Jalen Guyton for an 18-yard touchdown on the next play to tie the game at 24, as it was Guyton's first score since Week 15 of the 2021 season.
Detroit responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive that went seven plays. The Lions scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass as the Bolts fell behind 31-24. Herbert kept the Bolts ensuing drive alive by scrambling for 13 yards on third down before Johnston drew another pass interference flag to move the chains. Herbert later found Johnston for 17 yards to get the Bolts inside the 10-yard line as the quarter came to a close.
Fourth Quarter
The Bolts faced fourth-and-goal from the 1 before Johnston drew a third defensive pass interference flag. The Chargers soon had fourth-and-goal from the 1 again but Johnston cashed in this time with a 1-yard score for his first career NFL touchdown.
The Lions kept the shootout going by going on a 75-yard touchdown drive that lasted seven plays and ended on a 25-yard touchdown pass. Down 38-31, the Bolts started at their own 32 with 7 minutes and 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Bolts once again faced fourth-and-1 but Herbert and Allen came through in the clutch with a 38-yard touchdown that tied the game at 38.
Detroit began at its own 25 with 3:34 to play and hit a 41-yard pass play right away to get into Chargers territory. The Lions moved into Bolts territory but converted on fourth-and-2 at the 26 to get into field goal range and run the clock down. Detroit hit a 40-yard field goal as time expired as the Chargers lost 41-38 and dropped to 4-5 on the season.
