Chargers Fall in Week 10 Shootout to Lions

Derwin James, Jr., Keenan Allen and Sebastian Joseph-Day were the Chargers captains. The Lions won the toss and elected to defer as the Bolts started on offense but went three-and-out to open the game. Detroit hit a 46-yard pass play early to get into Bolts territory, but a personal foul on the Lions forced them to settle for a field goal early in the quarter. The Chargers responded by getting into Detroit territory on a 24-yard screen pass to Austin Ekeler but also had to settle for a 48-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker to even the score at 3. Detroit then put together a 75-yard touchdown drive that lasted just five plays as the Lions took a 10-3 lead after a 1-yard touchdown run. Justin Herbert was then intercepted on the Chargers ensuing drive as the Lions took over at the Bolts 33-yard line. Detroit converted a pair of fourth downs, both on the ground, to get to the 10-yard line as the quarter came to a close.