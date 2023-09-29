What to Expect at the Bolts Latino Heritage Celebration Game on Sunday

The Chargers are back home this Sunday for a Week 4 date against the Raiders. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. (PT).
The Bolts, in conjunction with the NFL's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrates the heritage and tradition of Latinos with a "Puro Familia" Gameday Celebration during Sunday's game with multiple performances and appearances.
Here's what to expect from the Chargers "Puro Familia" celebration:
Pregame
Mariachi Juvenil Herencia Michoacana
Mariachi Juvenil Herencia Michoacana will kick off the events with a performance outside Entry Gate 5. Mariachi Juvenil Herencia Michoacana was formed in October 2016. The group is composed of 10 members ranging from 14 to 19 years of age. Mariachi Juvenil Herencia Michoacana's mission is to teach people about culture through music. The group has competed in several competitions, most recently in August 2023, placing 1st at Mariachi Nationals. Each member strives to be a role model for other youth not only as musicians but also as scholar students, and outstanding citizens in their community. They hope to someday be professionals and ambassadors for this beautiful music.
In addition to the performance above, the group will perform during pregame festivities as follows:
Performance No. 2
Time: 11:30 AM – 11:50 AM
Location: Toyota Patio Club
Performance No. 3
Time: 12:00 PM – 12:20 PM
Location: Lower AA Plaza
Performance No. 4
Time: 12:30 PM – 12:50 PM
Location: Upper AA Plaza
Mister Toledo
Daniel aka "Mister Toledo" is a Mexican Southern Californian artist, with a plurality of experience across several forms of mediums. Before he took a leap of faith to follow his dreams, Daniel spent his 8-year artistic career in graphic artistry for several apparel companies. Daniel received his Associate Degree of Graphic Design from Coleman University and dedicates his art to his family for inspiring him to follow his journey. Volunteering with Backfence Society, a non-profit art organization, Daniel helps elevate the importance of art/murals across Southern California. Now residing in Los Angeles, Daniel continues to draw inspiration from his own life while deeply exploring personal and vulnerable themes regarding the human experience.
Mister Toledo will be on Level 6 South, and will be creating a mural from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will also be a photo opportunity for fans with the mural from when the game kicks off all the way until the end of the fourth quarter.
Pegasus Car Show
Pegasus CC is one of many car clubs in Southern California, specifically Los Angeles, and will also be on site on Sunday. Established in 2013 - the club is now in its 10th year, a distinctive institution of a brother and sisterhood of various classics such as Bel Airs and Impalas with members spanning across four Southern California counties. Namesakes such as Apocalypse Now, Penny Lane, Blue Velvet, Gotham City and Crystal-Ship, to name a few, are examples of each car's original identity. Each car is a cultural representation of the City of Los Angeles and the Greater Southern California area.
They will be located on Level 6 North, outside of the gates near Entry Gate 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. showcasing a number of classical cars.
And alongside them will also be Estrella and as well as two food trucks.
National Anthem
The National Anthem before the game will be performed by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Lupita Infante.
The Mexican American singer-songwriter Lupita Infante is part of an emerging generation of ranchera artists who are so deeply steeped in their traditions that they possess the confidence and expertise to brilliantly remake them for their Millennial and Gen Z fans.
Lupita Infante was nominated at the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs® for her song "Dejaré" (cowritten with Luciano Luna). At the ceremony, she was backed by El Mariachi Sol de México to perform a warmly received tribute to her grandfather. Her debut album La Serenata was also nominated at this ceremony, as well as at the 2021 GRAMMYs. In early 2022, she signed with Sony Music Latin as her career continues to develop and expand.
She made her Sony Music Latin debut with the single "Hazme Tuya," which she co-wrote with Alfredo "El Komander" Ríos. A fusion of mariachi, norteño and Sierreño music, it cleverly uses lyrics with multiple meanings to portray a woman who takes charge of the contours of a relationship. In 2022 she released "Pa' Dentro," "Las Flores De Camposanto" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."
Her name is instantly familiar to tens of millions of Mexicans, as she is the granddaughter of Pedro Infante Cruz (1917-1957), the most beloved Mexican singer and actor of the 20th century.
Cannon Firing
The ceremonial cannon will be fired pregame by none other than Spanish radio voice and Los Angeles figure Don Cheto. Don Cheto is the King of LA radio. A proud Latino, he wears his Mexican roots on his Gallavera every day. The No. 1 regional Mexican radio host in the U.S., he along with Said, Gisselle and El Chino are the Don Cheto Al Aire morning radio team and Los Angeles Chargers supporters. They will all be in attendance.
Halftime Performance
Grammy award-winning group Ozmatli will perform during halftime. The sonic landscape of Ozomatli mirrors the versatility of its members and the eclectic euphony of their influences. Originating as young political activists and musicians, the original band formed in the heart of Los Angeles in 1995. Their music—a notorious brew of urban-Latino fused with elements of hip-hop, salsa, dancehall, cumbia, samba, funk, merengue, comparsa, East LA R&B, New Orleans second line, Jamaican ragga, and Indian raga—resonates with a fundamental mantra: to explore the world's sounds by navigating through the cultural tapestry of Los Angeles.
Their musical prowess has garnered wide acclaim, marked by prestigious accolades including two Grammy Awards, a Latin Grammy, and the honor of serving as official US Cultural Ambassadors, enchanting audiences globally. In a heartfelt nod to their colossal contribution to the city's cultural vibrancy, April 23rd is celebrated as Ozomatli Day in Los Angeles.
Over an enriching 27-year journey, Ozomatli has built a robust discography, with sales soaring into the hundreds of thousands across their album releases. Celebrating their 25th Anniversary last year, they marked the milestone with the release of their ninth studio album, Marching On. Their energetic live performances frequently culminate in sold-out concerts around the globe. Beyond the stage, they've showcased their charismatic flair on high-profile TV platforms including The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, PBS, and Austin City Limits. Their notable cinematic moment came with an appearance in Drew Barrymore's Never Been Kissed.
Venturing into the whimsical realm of children's literature, Ozomatli's latest exploration has recently enchanted both young and old alike with their imaginative book, "Moose on the Loose," launched on September 19, 2023. This delightful read, an extension of their family-friendly album Ozomatli presents Ozokidz, encapsulates the ebullient spirit of their music, weaving magic and melody through each captivating page.
Additional Information
There will also be many Mexican cuisine at the Juanita's Foods Tailgate Zone, which will have a variety of Juanita's products, sharing a legacy of more than seventy-five years.
Additionally, the Chargers will offer exclusive Latino Heritage themed merchandise, while supplies last, in the Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium (Level 4, South Endzone) as well other team store locations.
