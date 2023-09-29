What to Expect at the Bolts Latino Heritage Celebration Game on Sunday

Halftime Performance

Grammy award-winning group Ozmatli will perform during halftime. The sonic landscape of Ozomatli mirrors the versatility of its members and the eclectic euphony of their influences. Originating as young political activists and musicians, the original band formed in the heart of Los Angeles in 1995. Their music—a notorious brew of urban-Latino fused with elements of hip-hop, salsa, dancehall, cumbia, samba, funk, merengue, comparsa, East LA R&B, New Orleans second line, Jamaican ragga, and Indian raga—resonates with a fundamental mantra: to explore the world's sounds by navigating through the cultural tapestry of Los Angeles.

Their musical prowess has garnered wide acclaim, marked by prestigious accolades including two Grammy Awards, a Latin Grammy, and the honor of serving as official US Cultural Ambassadors, enchanting audiences globally. In a heartfelt nod to their colossal contribution to the city's cultural vibrancy, April 23rd is celebrated as Ozomatli Day in Los Angeles.

Over an enriching 27-year journey, Ozomatli has built a robust discography, with sales soaring into the hundreds of thousands across their album releases. Celebrating their 25th Anniversary last year, they marked the milestone with the release of their ninth studio album, Marching On. Their energetic live performances frequently culminate in sold-out concerts around the globe. Beyond the stage, they've showcased their charismatic flair on high-profile TV platforms including The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, PBS, and Austin City Limits. Their notable cinematic moment came with an appearance in Drew Barrymore's Never Been Kissed.