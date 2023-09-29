Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What to Expect at the Bolts Latino Heritage Celebration Game on Sunday

Sep 29, 2023 at 12:25 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Puro 1

The Chargers are back home this Sunday for a Week 4 date against the Raiders. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. (PT).

The Bolts, in conjunction with the NFL's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrates the heritage and tradition of Latinos with a "Puro Familia" Gameday Celebration during Sunday's game with multiple performances and appearances.

Here's what to expect from the Chargers "Puro Familia" celebration:

Pregame

Mariachi Juvenil Herencia Michoacana

Mariachi Juvenil Herencia Michoacana will kick off the events with a performance outside Entry Gate 5. Mariachi Juvenil Herencia Michoacana was formed in October 2016. The group is composed of 10 members ranging from 14 to 19 years of age. Mariachi Juvenil Herencia Michoacana's mission is to teach people about culture through music. The group has competed in several competitions, most recently in August 2023, placing 1st at Mariachi Nationals. Each member strives to be a role model for other youth not only as musicians but also as scholar students, and outstanding citizens in their community. They hope to someday be professionals and ambassadors for this beautiful music.

In addition to the performance above, the group will perform during pregame festivities as follows:

Performance No. 2

Time: 11:30 AM – 11:50 AM

Location: Toyota Patio Club

Performance No. 3

Time: 12:00 PM – 12:20 PM

Location: Lower AA Plaza

Performance No. 4

Time: 12:30 PM – 12:50 PM

Location: Upper AA Plaza

Mister Toledo

Daniel aka "Mister Toledo" is a Mexican Southern Californian artist, with a plurality of experience across several forms of mediums. Before he took a leap of faith to follow his dreams, Daniel spent his 8-year artistic career in graphic artistry for several apparel companies. Daniel received his Associate Degree of Graphic Design from Coleman University and dedicates his art to his family for inspiring him to follow his journey. Volunteering with Backfence Society, a non-profit art organization, Daniel helps elevate the importance of art/murals across Southern California. Now residing in Los Angeles, Daniel continues to draw inspiration from his own life while deeply exploring personal and vulnerable themes regarding the human experience.

Mister Toledo will be on Level 6 South, and will be creating a mural from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will also be a photo opportunity for fans with the mural from when the game kicks off all the way until the end of the fourth quarter.

Pegasus Car Show

Pegasus CC is one of many car clubs in Southern California, specifically Los Angeles, and will also be on site on Sunday. Established in 2013 - the club is now in its 10th year, a distinctive institution of a brother and sisterhood of various classics such as Bel Airs and Impalas with members spanning across four Southern California counties. Namesakes such as Apocalypse Now, Penny Lane, Blue Velvet, Gotham City and Crystal-Ship, to name a few, are examples of each car's original identity. Each car is a cultural representation of the City of Los Angeles and the Greater Southern California area.

They will be located on Level 6 North, outside of the gates near Entry Gate 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. showcasing a number of classical cars.

And alongside them will also be Estrella and as well as two food trucks.

Puro picture

National Anthem

The National Anthem before the game will be performed by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Lupita Infante.

The Mexican American singer-songwriter Lupita Infante is part of an emerging generation of ranchera artists who are so deeply steeped in their traditions that they possess the confidence and expertise to brilliantly remake them for their Millennial and Gen Z fans.

Lupita Infante was nominated at the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs® for her song "Dejaré" (cowritten with Luciano Luna). At the ceremony, she was backed by El Mariachi Sol de México to perform a warmly received tribute to her grandfather. Her debut album La Serenata was also nominated at this ceremony, as well as at the 2021 GRAMMYs. In early 2022, she signed with Sony Music Latin as her career continues to develop and expand.

She made her Sony Music Latin debut with the single "Hazme Tuya," which she co-wrote with Alfredo "El Komander" Ríos. A fusion of mariachi, norteño and Sierreño music, it cleverly uses lyrics with multiple meanings to portray a woman who takes charge of the contours of a relationship. In 2022 she released "Pa' Dentro," "Las Flores De Camposanto" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

Her name is instantly familiar to tens of millions of Mexicans, as she is the granddaughter of Pedro Infante Cruz (1917-1957), the most beloved Mexican singer and actor of the 20th century.

Cannon Firing

The ceremonial cannon will be fired pregame by none other than Spanish radio voice and Los Angeles figure Don Cheto. Don Cheto is the King of LA radio. A proud Latino, he wears his Mexican roots on his Gallavera every day. The No. 1 regional Mexican radio host in the U.S., he along with Said, Gisselle and El Chino are the Don Cheto Al Aire morning radio team and Los Angeles Chargers supporters. They will all be in attendance.

Halftime Performance

Grammy award-winning group Ozmatli will perform during halftime. The sonic landscape of Ozomatli mirrors the versatility of its members and the eclectic euphony of their influences. Originating as young political activists and musicians, the original band formed in the heart of Los Angeles in 1995. Their music—a notorious brew of urban-Latino fused with elements of hip-hop, salsa, dancehall, cumbia, samba, funk, merengue, comparsa, East LA R&B, New Orleans second line, Jamaican ragga, and Indian raga—resonates with a fundamental mantra: to explore the world's sounds by navigating through the cultural tapestry of Los Angeles.

Their musical prowess has garnered wide acclaim, marked by prestigious accolades including two Grammy Awards, a Latin Grammy, and the honor of serving as official US Cultural Ambassadors, enchanting audiences globally. In a heartfelt nod to their colossal contribution to the city's cultural vibrancy, April 23rd is celebrated as Ozomatli Day in Los Angeles.

Over an enriching 27-year journey, Ozomatli has built a robust discography, with sales soaring into the hundreds of thousands across their album releases. Celebrating their 25th Anniversary last year, they marked the milestone with the release of their ninth studio album, Marching On. Their energetic live performances frequently culminate in sold-out concerts around the globe. Beyond the stage, they've showcased their charismatic flair on high-profile TV platforms including The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, PBS, and Austin City Limits. Their notable cinematic moment came with an appearance in Drew Barrymore's Never Been Kissed.

Venturing into the whimsical realm of children's literature, Ozomatli's latest exploration has recently enchanted both young and old alike with their imaginative book, "Moose on the Loose," launched on September 19, 2023. This delightful read, an extension of their family-friendly album Ozomatli presents Ozokidz, encapsulates the ebullient spirit of their music, weaving magic and melody through each captivating page.

Additional Information

There will also be many Mexican cuisine at the Juanita's Foods Tailgate Zone, which will have a variety of Juanita's products, sharing a legacy of more than seventy-five years.

Additionally, the Chargers will offer exclusive Latino Heritage themed merchandise, while supplies last, in the Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium (Level 4, South Endzone) as well other team store locations.

LHM Merch

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Qué Se Espera en Celebración de La Herencia Latina el Domingo

Los Chargers celebrarán la herencia y tradición de los latinos con una celebración del juego "Puro Familia" con múltiples actuaciones y apariciones
news

Final Thoughts: Why Quentin Johnston is Ready for Bigger Role in Bolts Offense

Bolts center Corey Linsley will be placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday with a "non-emergent heart-related medical issue."
news

Week 4 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Raiders: Austin Ekeler Listed as Doubtful

Take a look at the Week 4 Injury Report ahead of Sunday's game against Las Vegas
news

ESPN Makes Bold Prediction for Mack, Bosa Against Raiders

The outlet expects the Chargers star outside linebackers to have big days rushing the passer against Las Vegas

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
Latest News
Advertising