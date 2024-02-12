 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

'A Huge Hire': Harbaugh Addition Draws High Praise From Radio Row 

Feb 12, 2024 at 12:30 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

JH Radio Row

The hiring of Jim Harbaugh has the NFL world buzzing.

There's been an excitement surrounding the Chargers over the past few weeks, something that was on full display in Las Vegas in the lead up to Super Bowl LVIII.

Chargers.com spent some time at Radio Row before the big game, chatting with analysts and experts alike to get their take on Harbaugh landing with the Bolts.

Their reaction? It's as big of a move as there could have been this offseason.

"The Chargers now are not only the biggest story in the NFL, they're one of the biggest stories in all of sports," NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero told Chargers.com. "When you bring back Jim Harbaugh, who has had success everywhere he's ever been from the University of San Diego, Stanford, to the 49ers, to Michigan coming off a National Championship and now pairing him up with Justin Herbert, it's huge."

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger added: "I think it's the biggest, most important hire of this entire offseason. I think he can single-handedly, just the way he goes about his business, turn the Chargers around and make them winners and consistent winners because that's what he does."

Jim Harbaugh Introduced as Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach

Get a behind-the-scenes look as Jim Harbaugh is formally introduced as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers on February 1st, 2024

7LAC5293
1 / 48
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC9334
2 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9515
3 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC9337
4 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9531
5 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC9330
6 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC9332
7 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC4246
8 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC4160
9 / 48
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
2CHA9730
10 / 48
Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
4LAC8080
11 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC4517
12 / 48
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC9818
13 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA3390
14 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC5003
15 / 48
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
7LAC5033
16 / 48
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
2CHA9762
17 / 48
Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
7LAC4902
18 / 48
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
7LAC4886
19 / 48
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC9579
20 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC4812
21 / 48
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
7LAC5125
22 / 48
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC9585
23 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC5140
24 / 48
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
2CHA9808
25 / 48
Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC9615
26 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC9620
27 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2CHA9788
28 / 48
Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
7LAC5391
29 / 48
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
7LAC5370
30 / 48
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
4LAC8350
31 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2CHA9823
32 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC5315
33 / 48
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
7LAC5322
34 / 48
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
4LAC8289
35 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8200
36 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2CHA9780
37 / 48
Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
7LAC5587
38 / 48
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
4LAC8332
39 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2CHA9824
40 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC9833
41 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC9817
42 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC9845
43 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC9773
44 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC9814
45 / 48
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC4609
46 / 48
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
5LAC4637
47 / 48
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
5LAC4789
48 / 48
Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Harbaugh's resumè speaks for itself.

Having won at every level as a head coach for nearly two decades, he now brings a standard of building winning programs to the Chargers.

"Huge. I mean, universally approved I think is the impression I got, at least on our airwaves," ESPN's Mina Kimes said. "Proven winner at both levels, very good at turnarounds, not saying necessarily that's what's needed in LA, and certainly not on both sides of the ball.

"What I like about Jim and I think beyond the cliches is that he has evolved," Kimes added. "He's very modern and progressive in his thinking… I'm excited to see it all pan out."

The Athletic's Robert Mays added: "It's incredible when you look at this coaching cycle. I feel like he was the guy that people were really after, what he's done to build programs at the NFL level, at the college level. What he can do to just set the baseline of what the franchise should be. And it's exciting."

Even former players who were on opposing sidelines as Harbaugh during his last stint in the NFL can't wait to see what he brings to the Bolts.

"It's huge. I'm super excited to watch Jim again," former NFL defensive end Chris Long said. "I played in the NFC West when he was in San Francisco. Just an awesome coach.

"I think when you look at Justin Herbert, everybody wants to see him realize that potential, which I think he's already started to do," Long added. "But you need good coaches and you need good systems. I think it's going to be awesome. Fireworks."

Jim Harbaugh on the Field as a Charger

Take a look at the top photos of Jim Harbaugh during his playing days as a Charger.

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
1 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
2 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
3 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
4 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
5 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
6 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
7 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
8 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
9 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
10 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
11 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
12 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
13 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
14 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
15 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
16 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
17 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 2000 NFL season.
18 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 2000 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 2000 NFL season.
19 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 2000 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 2000 NFL season.
20 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 2000 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 2000 NFL season.
21 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 2000 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 2000 NFL season.
22 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 2000 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 2000 NFL season.
23 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 2000 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 2000 NFL season.
24 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 2000 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 2000 NFL season.
25 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 2000 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
26 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
27 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
28 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
29 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
30 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
31 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
32 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
33 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
34 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
35 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
36 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
37 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
38 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
39 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
40 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
41 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
42 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
43 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
44 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
45 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
46 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
47 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
48 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
49 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
50 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
51 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
52 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
53 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
54 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
55 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
56 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
57 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
58 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
59 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
60 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
61 / 61

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Something Harbaugh has brought to every coaching stop throughout his career have been quick turnarounds.

Whether it was at the University of San Diego, Stanford, the 49ers or Michigan, his teams have won — and won quickly.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport believes the same applies this time around for Harbaugh.

"I don't see why it couldn't be this year," Rapoport said. "If you look at the Chargers roster, it's not perfect… There's some things that need to happen.

"This is a good football team with a lot of good players. They got a great quarterback, got some really good skill guys," Rapoport added. "To me, this is a team that could turn it around in one year and I wouldn't be surprised if that happened."

Baldinger echoes this sentiment, as his belief is this won't be a long-term turnaround.

"I think it can happen in one year. I don't think that there's a two-year, three-year plan," Baldinger said. "I think he knows that he has a talented quarterback, he's got talented players. I think he'll oversee the whole roster, the type of players that he wants, whether it's free agency, trades, draft picks. I think this thing can turn around real quickly."

Part of the reason why pundits believe they can turn it around quickly comes from who they have under center.

With Herbert as the face of the franchise, the pieces are there for the quick turnaround.

"Well, you have a quarterback in place, so you got a chance to do this thing in a hurry… There's a very high bar that you're trying to reach in the AFC West," ESPN's Field Yates said. "But, you know, a season removed from being in the playoffs, Justin Herbert still the centerpiece of your roster. This could be as soon as this upcoming season they are right back there in the AFC playoff picture."

The Ringer's Steven Ruiz added: "I mean, the pieces are in place. When you have a quarterback like Justin Herbert, I don't think it takes more than a couple of moves, a couple of tweaks here and there to get it back on track. And I think he has the know-how of how to get the most out of a quarterback like that."

Harbaugh has hit the ground running since joining the Bolts, building out his staff over the last couple of weeks and getting ready to attack the next phase of the offseason.

The Chargers have a whole offseason in front of them, but Yates still believes the team could be back in the playoff picture next season.

"I think making the playoffs is in play," Yates said. "Ceiling is tough with so much to see in terms of personnel movement this off season. They're a year removed from playing in the playoffs with a chance to be right back in that mix again this year."

Ruiz, however, believes that Harbaugh being paired with Herbert makes the ceiling that much higher.

"I'm going to get myself in trouble with this one. I think AFC title game, and they can win it if they're there," Ruiz said. "They have, I think, one of the best three quarterbacks in the NFL. As long as you have one of those guys, you always have a chance."

A lot of things are yet to be determined about how the Chargers will look like heading into Week 1 of the 2024 season — but with Harbaugh the ceiling is sky high.

"As high as it gets," Rapoport said. "To win a Super Bowl, you need a great quarterback and a really good supporting cast, you need to be well coached, you need to be tough and physical. I think they could be all those things.

"I think the only problem with the Chargers is the expectations are going to be high. But, like okay, I don't think Jim Harbaugh cares at all," Rapoport added. "Expectations are always high, no matter where he coaches. So, I do think it's a really good fit."

Bolt Up!

Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets

Related Content

news

Chargers 2024 Offseason Primer: A Look at Cap Space, Free Agency & Draft Picks

With the 2024 League Year one month away, here's everything you need to know about the Chargers offseason
news

Where Are the Bolts in Early 2024 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked in their early power rankings for next season
news

Los Angeles Chargers Celebrate Black History Month

In a tribute to Black History Month, the Los Angeles Chargers are proud to celebrate the rich achievements of the Black community and acknowledge their impactful contributions throughout the month of February.
news

Why Quentin Johnston Can't Wait to Play for Jim Harbaugh

"It was a great conversation with him just [talking about] hopes for the future, starting to slowly map some stuff out. I'm very excited."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising