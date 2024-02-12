'A Huge Hire': Harbaugh Addition Draws High Praise From Radio Row 

Something Harbaugh has brought to every coaching stop throughout his career have been quick turnarounds.

Whether it was at the University of San Diego, Stanford, the 49ers or Michigan, his teams have won — and won quickly.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport believes the same applies this time around for Harbaugh.

"I don't see why it couldn't be this year," Rapoport said. "If you look at the Chargers roster, it's not perfect… There's some things that need to happen.

"This is a good football team with a lot of good players. They got a great quarterback, got some really good skill guys," Rapoport added. "To me, this is a team that could turn it around in one year and I wouldn't be surprised if that happened."

Baldinger echoes this sentiment, as his belief is this won't be a long-term turnaround.

"I think it can happen in one year. I don't think that there's a two-year, three-year plan," Baldinger said. "I think he knows that he has a talented quarterback, he's got talented players. I think he'll oversee the whole roster, the type of players that he wants, whether it's free agency, trades, draft picks. I think this thing can turn around real quickly."

Part of the reason why pundits believe they can turn it around quickly comes from who they have under center.

With Herbert as the face of the franchise, the pieces are there for the quick turnaround.

"Well, you have a quarterback in place, so you got a chance to do this thing in a hurry… There's a very high bar that you're trying to reach in the AFC West," ESPN's Field Yates said. "But, you know, a season removed from being in the playoffs, Justin Herbert still the centerpiece of your roster. This could be as soon as this upcoming season they are right back there in the AFC playoff picture."