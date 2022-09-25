Bolts Fall at Home to Jaguars

The Chargers won the toss and deferred. The Jaguars moved past midfield before the Bolts defense forced incompletions on third and fourth downs for a turnover on downs. Justin Herbert started at quarterback but the Chargers went three-and-out to open the game. JK Scott's punt was fair caught at the 15-yard line. The Chargers forced another Jaguars punt after Otito Ogbonnia stuffed a third-and-1 run. The Bolts offense then went three-and-out after Austin Ekeler couldn't convert on his own third-and-1 run. The Jaguars then drove inside the Chargers 10-yard late in the quarter, and faced fourth-and-3 at the 4-yard line as the first quarter ended.

Jacksonville opened the scoring with a 22-yard field goal on the first play of the quarter. Herbert was then intercepted of the first play of the ensuing drive on a pass that was bobbled by Sony Michel. The Bolts defense held the Jaguars to a 23-yard field goal to make the score 6-0. Jacksonville forced another turnover on the next drive, as Herbert fumbled after he was sacked. The Jaguars capitalized with a touchdown pass to make it 13-0. But the Chargers offense got rolling as Herbert spread the ball around through the air before finding Mike Williams for a 15-yard touchdown pass. The Jaguars then drove deep into Chargers territory, but the Bolts red-zone defense came up big again by limiting Jacksonville to another field goal. The Chargers couldn't get anything going on their next drive and punted it away. The Chargers trailed 16-7 at the half.