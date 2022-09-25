Bolts Fall at Home to Jaguars

The Chargers are 1-2 following a home loss to the Jaguars.
Here's a quick recap of the 38-10 defeat:
First Quarter
The Chargers won the toss and deferred. The Jaguars moved past midfield before the Bolts defense forced incompletions on third and fourth downs for a turnover on downs. Justin Herbert started at quarterback but the Chargers went three-and-out to open the game. JK Scott's punt was fair caught at the 15-yard line. The Chargers forced another Jaguars punt after Otito Ogbonnia stuffed a third-and-1 run. The Bolts offense then went three-and-out after Austin Ekeler couldn't convert on his own third-and-1 run. The Jaguars then drove inside the Chargers 10-yard late in the quarter, and faced fourth-and-3 at the 4-yard line as the first quarter ended.
Second Quarter
Jacksonville opened the scoring with a 22-yard field goal on the first play of the quarter. Herbert was then intercepted of the first play of the ensuing drive on a pass that was bobbled by Sony Michel. The Bolts defense held the Jaguars to a 23-yard field goal to make the score 6-0. Jacksonville forced another turnover on the next drive, as Herbert fumbled after he was sacked. The Jaguars capitalized with a touchdown pass to make it 13-0. But the Chargers offense got rolling as Herbert spread the ball around through the air before finding Mike Williams for a 15-yard touchdown pass. The Jaguars then drove deep into Chargers territory, but the Bolts red-zone defense came up big again by limiting Jacksonville to another field goal. The Chargers couldn't get anything going on their next drive and punted it away. The Chargers trailed 16-7 at the half.
Third Quarter
The Chargers began the half with the ball and moved into Jaguars territory on an incredible 54-yard connection from Herbert to Jalen Guyton. That big play led to a 25-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins, which cut the Bolts deficit to 16-10. But the Jaguars found the end zone on their next drive, scoring on a 50-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1. The Chargers went three-and-out on their next drive before the Jaguars added to their lead, as a touchdown and 2-point conversion made it 31-10. Herbert closed the quarter with a 45-yard pass to Joshua Palmer that put the Bolts into Jacksonville territory.
Fourth Quarter
The Bolts turned the ball over on downs after the break as they couldn't convert on a fourth-and-15. The Jaguars added to their lead with an 11-yard touchdown pass with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Chargers then drove inside the 10-yard line but turned the ball over on downs. The Chargers are on the road in Week 4 against the Texans, who are 1-2 on the season.
