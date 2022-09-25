Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Bolts Fall at Home to Jaguars

Sep 25, 2022 at 04:04 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

recap

The Chargers are 1-2 following a home loss to the Jaguars.

Here's a quick recap of the 38-10 defeat:

First Quarter

The Chargers won the toss and deferred. The Jaguars moved past midfield before the Bolts defense forced incompletions on third and fourth downs for a turnover on downs. Justin Herbert started at quarterback but the Chargers went three-and-out to open the game. JK Scott's punt was fair caught at the 15-yard line. The Chargers forced another Jaguars punt after Otito Ogbonnia stuffed a third-and-1 run. The Bolts offense then went three-and-out after Austin Ekeler couldn't convert on his own third-and-1 run. The Jaguars then drove inside the Chargers 10-yard late in the quarter, and faced fourth-and-3 at the 4-yard line as the first quarter ended.

Second Quarter

Jacksonville opened the scoring with a 22-yard field goal on the first play of the quarter. Herbert was then intercepted of the first play of the ensuing drive on a pass that was bobbled by Sony Michel. The Bolts defense held the Jaguars to a 23-yard field goal to make the score 6-0. Jacksonville forced another turnover on the next drive, as Herbert fumbled after he was sacked. The Jaguars capitalized with a touchdown pass to make it 13-0. But the Chargers offense got rolling as Herbert spread the ball around through the air before finding Mike Williams for a 15-yard touchdown pass. The Jaguars then drove deep into Chargers territory, but the Bolts red-zone defense came up big again by limiting Jacksonville to another field goal. The Chargers couldn't get anything going on their next drive and punted it away. The Chargers trailed 16-7 at the half.

Photos: Jaguars vs. Chargers In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium!

7LAC7852
1 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC7856
2 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3563
3 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3593
4 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA9517
5 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6366
6 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6368
7 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6397
8 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ9578
9 / 112
(John McGillen/NFL)
3LAC6424
10 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA9689
11 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6470
12 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6520
13 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ9772
14 / 112
(John McGillen/NFL)
1CHA9816
15 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9055
16 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9067 (1)
17 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9071
18 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3701
19 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3724 1
20 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_2355
21 / 112
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA9970_1
22 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0010
23 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0024
24 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ0146
25 / 112
(John McGillen/NFL)
7LAC8174
26 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6746
27 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8188
28 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6778
29 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5750
30 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_2634
31 / 112
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0358
32 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8264
33 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6825
34 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8119
35 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0458
36 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8147
37 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8152
38 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6924
39 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8203
40 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8253
41 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6955
42 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0520_1
43 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_2779
44 / 112
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7091
45 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC_2728
46 / 112
DSC_2757
47 / 112
NMV_3043
48 / 112
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8542
49 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0702
50 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_2913
51 / 112
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7265
52 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_2979
53 / 112
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3830
54 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8564
55 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RTY08272
56 / 112
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
RTY08318
57 / 112
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201042
58 / 112
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9284
59 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3906
60 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4144
61 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ1225
62 / 112
(John McGillen/NFL)
1CHA1026
63 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201142
64 / 112
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8790
65 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8811
66 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7436_1
67 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201273
68 / 112
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201281
69 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7515
70 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5853
71 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5858
72 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5901
73 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5915
74 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5932
75 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5947
76 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5972
77 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5985
78 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5993
79 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5998
80 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5922
81 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5972
82 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201310
83 / 112
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201316
84 / 112
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ1732
85 / 112
(John McGillen/NFL)
5LAC9002_1
86 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ1592_1
87 / 112
(John McGillen/NFL)
1CHA9655
88 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201354
89 / 112
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4257
90 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4300
91 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA9778
92 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC9204
93 / 112
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ2243
94 / 112
(John McGillen/NFL)
TE201451
95 / 112
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7867
96 / 112
3LAC7896
97 / 112
1CHA0013
98 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7923
99 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0084
100 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_3734
101 / 112
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0257
102 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0273
103 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8060
104 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8142
105 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8173
106 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_3865
107 / 112
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8284
108 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ2627
109 / 112
(John McGillen/NFL)
1CHA0850
110 / 112
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201844
111 / 112
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8575
112 / 112
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Third Quarter

The Chargers began the half with the ball and moved into Jaguars territory on an incredible 54-yard connection from Herbert to Jalen Guyton. That big play led to a 25-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins, which cut the Bolts deficit to 16-10. But the Jaguars found the end zone on their next drive, scoring on a 50-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1. The Chargers went three-and-out on their next drive before the Jaguars added to their lead, as a touchdown and 2-point conversion made it 31-10. Herbert closed the quarter with a 45-yard pass to Joshua Palmer that put the Bolts into Jacksonville territory.

Fourth Quarter

The Bolts turned the ball over on downs after the break as they couldn't convert on a fourth-and-15. The Jaguars added to their lead with an 11-yard touchdown pass with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Chargers then drove inside the 10-yard line but turned the ball over on downs. The Chargers are on the road in Week 4 against the Texans, who are 1-2 on the season.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Focused on Response After Week 3 Loss

"Just got to play better, hold ourselves accountable. That's not our standard of play and we know that. All of us."

news

Chargers-Jaguars Inactives for Week 3

Here is who won't suit up for the Bolts against Jacksonville

news

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts take on the Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:05 PM PDT

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

news

5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

Second-year wide receiver had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday night

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Best of Training Camp 2022

Take a look back at the Chargers time at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

Latest News
Advertising