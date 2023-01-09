Chargers at Jaguars Time and Date Announced

The Chargers are headed to Jacksonville for the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The teams will meet Saturday at 5:15 p.m. (PT) at TIAA Bank Field.

"We're going to be ready to play," said Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. "I'm proud of the football team for the season that we've had.

"We've come a long way since the beginning of the season, now we've got to have a great week of practice so we can be our best whenever they tell us to play," Staley added.

The matchup will be between the No. 4 and 5 seeds in the AFC playoff field.

The Bolts are the fifth seed after going 10-7 this season and claiming the first of three Wild Card spots.

Jacksonville is the AFC's fourth seed after going 9-8 and winning the AFC South. The Jaguars picked up a 20-16 victory Saturday night over the Titans to claim a division crown. The win marked their fifth in a row.

"They're rolling, they got that momentum," said defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day. "They're rolling, they've won what, five in a row?

"They're rolling, they're confident, they're feeling good, which they should be," Joseph-Day added. "It's going to be fun playing against them. It's going to be a really good team with really talented players on that side."

The Chargers are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, while the Jaguars are in the postseason for the first time since 2017. The Bolts are 6-2 all-time in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The Chargers and Jaguars have never met in the postseason, but the teams did play at SoFi Stadium in Week 3 of the 2022 season.

Jacksonville picked up a 38-10 win back in late September in the Chargers largest loss of the season.

"I think we've grown quite a bit," said Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. "That game obviously didn't go our way, but it's a tough team we're going up against and we're pretty tough as well.

"Excited for the opportunity to just be in the playoffs and getting a shot at whoever, but the Jags, we've got a lot respect for them as an opponent," Herbert added. "It's going to take a good week of preparation and practice for us this week."

The Week 3 contest was marred by multiple injuries for the Bolts.

Herbert started after fracturing his rib cartilage the game before. The Chargers also saw two Pro Bowlers — Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater — suffer significant injuries.

Bosa tore his groin and missed most of the season, eventually returning in Week 17 against the Rams. Slater tore his biceps and is still on Injured Reserve.

The Bolts also lost Jalen Guyton to a torn ACL late in Week 3 against the Jaguars, a game that center Corey Linsley did not play in. The Chargers were also without Keenan Allen, who injured his hamstring in Week 1.

"We're a much different team than the one that played them that day. Entirely different," Staley said. "I think we have a number of players who weren't even at that game that are on our team now.

"There were a lot of things that happened in that football game that were certainly unique in terms of the amount of people that we lost in that game. We'll learn a lot from that game," Staley added. "We knew they had a good football team and that they would have a good season, which they've had, and we have full respect for them and we know it's going to be a tough game."