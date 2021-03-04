Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers & Inner-City Arts Partner for Black History Month Virtual Art Showcase

Mar 03, 2021 at 04:01 PM
062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

ICA_thumbnail

In honor and celebration of Black History Month, the Los Angeles Chargers and Inner-City Arts, a non-profit that offers a safe campus for students of all ages to harbor their talent for arts, teamed up for a very special virtual art showcase.

Seven college-aged artists, or "Enterprisers" as they were known, each created two pieces of art celebrating Black Angelenos from various industries including sports, fashion, politics, and more. These pieces highlighted the lives and contributions of those "celebrants" who have impacted communities, industries, and generations.

"It was important for us to work with Inner City Arts on this project for Black History Month because it created the opportunity for these young artists to reflect on and celebrate the success of Black Angelenos," said Heather Birdsall, Chargers Director Community Partnerships. "Several artists chose individuals from their neighborhoods, which just shows how much of a positive impact one person can have on their own community."

"Having the Chargers involved was a tremendous opportunity for the Enterprisers, which came across in their enthusiasm and delight when answering questions at the showcase," added Ashley Margo, a graphic design teaching artist with Inner-City Arts. "As young artists and professionals, the Enterprisers gained insight into the Chargers organization, were exposed to a larger audience at every step of the process, had the chance to practice communication skills with a prestigious organization, and more finely tune their craft. Additionally, now more so than ever, having the time to connect and collaborate as artists during our virtual working sessions was invaluable."

The Chargers and Inner-City Arts team worked together on this month-long program. The Enterprisers had multiple virtual meetings with Chargers staff members as part of the commission process and even got feedback from the Chargers design team on their art pieces.

"Halfway through the process, the Chargers team came in to provide feedback on what they were seeing," mentioned Holli Hornlien, Associate Director of Work of Art, Inner-City Arts' program for future creative professionals. "Receiving and incorporating client feedback is an essential skill for emerging artists. Working towards timelines is another really important thing the Enterprisers practiced during this project. Collaboration, communication, and developing a strong sense of self and pride in one's work are also wonderful results of having an opportunity to work like this."

But then on Monday, Feb. 22, the program culminated in the showcase where the Enterprisers displayed and discussed their work with a virtual audience. Those in attendance even included some of the Enterprisers' celebrants.

"Being involved throughout the process and knowing what to expect with their art pieces, it was exciting and heartfelt to read and hear the audience and celebrants' reactions to the evening," mentioned Margo. "Hearing the Enterprisers' eloquent and thoughtful responses during the Q&A publicly displayed the pride they had throughout the entire process. I learned a lot about some inspiring Angelenos along the way!"

"It was inspiring to see the artwork from the Enterprisers," reflected Birdsall. "The thought they put into their choices about the subjects and their artwork was truly exceptional. They have such tremendous talent and an enthusiasm for the topic that resonated with those of us viewing the virtual art showcase."

All the amazing work the Enterprisers created can be viewed here.

Related Content

news

Tom Telesco Previews Bolts' 2021 Offseason

"We're trying to build a balanced football team."
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume IX

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

TBT: The Greatest Commercial of All Time

Who has the best performance from the group?
news

Justin Herbert's Early Thoughts on Coach Staley

Mike Jones of USA TODAY SPORTS wrote a piece highlighting quarterback Justin Herbert's early thoughts on the Bolts' new head coach Brandon Staley.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Join Us for the Future ⚡️

Secure your official tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $100! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Learn More
Advertising