Chargers & Inner-City Arts Partner for Black History Month Virtual Art Showcase

In honor and celebration of Black History Month, the Los Angeles Chargers and Inner-City Arts, a non-profit that offers a safe campus for students of all ages to harbor their talent for arts, teamed up for a very special virtual art showcase.

Seven college-aged artists, or "Enterprisers" as they were known, each created two pieces of art celebrating Black Angelenos from various industries including sports, fashion, politics, and more. These pieces highlighted the lives and contributions of those "celebrants" who have impacted communities, industries, and generations.

"It was important for us to work with Inner City Arts on this project for Black History Month because it created the opportunity for these young artists to reflect on and celebrate the success of Black Angelenos," said Heather Birdsall, Chargers Director Community Partnerships. "Several artists chose individuals from their neighborhoods, which just shows how much of a positive impact one person can have on their own community."

"Having the Chargers involved was a tremendous opportunity for the Enterprisers, which came across in their enthusiasm and delight when answering questions at the showcase," added Ashley Margo, a graphic design teaching artist with Inner-City Arts. "As young artists and professionals, the Enterprisers gained insight into the Chargers organization, were exposed to a larger audience at every step of the process, had the chance to practice communication skills with a prestigious organization, and more finely tune their craft. Additionally, now more so than ever, having the time to connect and collaborate as artists during our virtual working sessions was invaluable."