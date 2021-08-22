Chargers & I Got It Announce Bolts Bids Auction Platform for Fans

I Got It is a technology company devoted to providing best-in-class software solutions to support partners in their pursuit to increase fan engagement and drive revenue, through its unique marketplace and patented auction platform. On these marketplaces, partners can offer in-game memorabilia, unique experiences, and digital collectibles. I Got It has multi-year partnerships with franchises in the NFL and NBA and has direct deals with over 40+ elite athletes across sports. The company is on the leading-edge of digital collectible creation (NFT and non-NFT) and can provide end-to-end minting and turnkey issuance and secondary trading platforms for its partners. While I Got It can deliver its technology as a standalone app or as a white label solution, its primary offering is an integrated feature, bringing the action to existing users of the respective team or partner apps. I Got It is privately held by its executive team, founders, athlete partners and several third party investors. For more information, visit www.igotitapp.com , download one of I Got It's existing partner apps, and follow I Got It on social media: @igotitauction for IG, FB and TW.

Now in their 63rd season, the Chargers continue to stretch the imagination and put on the most exciting show in football. Behind the dramatic games, unforgettable highlights, beloved players, groundbreaking performances, idyllic Southern California setting and best uniforms in the NFL lies an uncompromising drive for success – one rooted in toughness, resilience and good old-fashioned hard work. A charter member of the American Football League, the franchise was established in Los Angeles in 1960 and called the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum home during its first year of existence. From 1961 to 2016, the team played in San Diego and advanced to five of the first six AFL Championship games ever played. The Chargers claimed the 1963 AFL title and later joined the National Football League when the two leagues merged in 1970. Since the merger, the Chargers have gone on to appear in Super Bowl XXIX and have captured an additional 10 division titles. The Chargers were purchased by construction leader, philanthropist and real estate developer Alex G. Spanos in 1984 and have been under the guidance of Spanos' eldest son Dean, the team's current Chairman of the Board, since 1994. Dean Spanos' sons – A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations, and John Spanos, President of Football Operations – oversee the day-to-day operations of the franchise. The Chargers returned to Los Angeles in 2017, began playing games in their new multi-billion-dollar SoFi Stadium home in 2020 and continue to redefine what an NFL franchise looks like in the 21st century. For more information, call 1-877-CHARGERS or visit chargers.com.