Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Mailbag: Ranking the Bolts 2023 MVP Candidates

Jan 03, 2024 at 11:54 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

W18M

Welcome back to the Chargers Mailbag!

We'll be running one of these every week during the regular season, so send in submissions for the Mailbag here on Twitter or by sending me an email.

Off we go...

We've reached the final Mailbag of the 2023 season.

A quick note of thanks to everyone for following along this year and for all of the great questions and insight over the past few months.

I'm still planning on running a Mailbag here and there throughout the offseason, it just depends on the timeline of the Bolts upcoming general manager and head coaching search … and how well I'm able to function early on with a baby due at the end of the month.

Alas, onward with a look at the Chargers MVP candidates from this year. Here are my Top 3:

1. Khalil Mack

This one seems pretty simple to me.

Mack has turned back the clock in numerous ways in his age-32 season and has been one of the league's best defensive players.

Because of the Chargers record, he likely won't be mentioned in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, but if you've watched the Chargers this year then you have seen Mack's impact.

Mack has set a career high with 16.0 sacks while also hitting the 100.0-sack milestone for his career. He's in range of tying (or breaking) the Chargers single-season sack record of 17.0.

Plus, Mack has been a dominant run defender, something Chargers Interim Head Coach Giff Smith alluded to after Sunday's game.

"The sacks are cool, but the way he plays the run and the amount of snaps that he is having to play since Joey [Bosa] has been out," Smith said. "The willingness to give everything for this team speaks volumes."

Simply put, it's been a treat to watch Mack play this season. He is a future Hall of Famer in my eyes.

2. Justin Herbert

Herbert's final stat line of 3,134 passing yards to go along with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions won't turn any heads around the league.

Especially since he's going to end up playing in just 13 games.

But Herbert's impact on the Bolts — both on the field and in the locker room — can't be understated this season.

He's the engine that makes this offense (and the team overall) go. That's been pretty clear by what we've seen in recent weeks.

This is also a quarterback who has played through numerous injuries, whether it was rib and shoulder issues in 2022 or the fractured finger on each hand this season.

Herbert is the face of the franchise and is the No. 1 reason why any general manager or head coach would want this job. And that's as good a reason as any.

3. Keenan Allen

While Mack shined on defense, it was Allen who aged like fine wine on offense.

If Allen had been healthy and played of late, he would have shattered all of his personal single-season numbers.

He already set the Chargers franchise record for catches in a season with 108.

And — depending on whether or not Allen plays in Week 18 — his 1,243 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches currently as the second-most of his career.

Oh yes, Allen also passed the 10,000-yard mark for receiving yards along the way.

Allen was nearly unguardable for most of the 2023 season. We'll see what the offseason brings, but Allen has cemented himself as perhaps the best wide receiver in Chargers history.

Which young players are you watching in Week 18? (Jeff via email)

Those of you who had been clamoring for youngsters to get more playing time got your wish Sunday.

Daiyan Henley saw some action on defense, even if it was just eight snaps. Jordan McFadden started at left guard due to injury and played well in his first start.

Those two players will be at the top of my list for Week 18 (that's assuming McFadden starts again for Zion Johnson).

Here's what Smith said of Henley postgame:

"We wanted to get him out there some. He had a little bit of a tight groin that we had to wrap up," Smith said. "But it was good to see him get some action out there. Hopefully we can increase that, get some numbers going and let him keep growing in that room.

"We went into the game rotating with him and Nick [Niemann] right there. We had some stuff early that he was not playing as good," Smith added. "We tried to keep it calm and keep him out of a difficult situation. We were able to get him out there and he made some plays for us. I think it is something we can definitely build on."

So, some early growing pains for Henley, but that's to be expected … and also likely why he wasn't out there in a larger role earlier this season.

As for McFadden, you almost forgot he was out there Sunday, and that's a good thing!

Like the rest of the Bolts roster, we'll see how the offseason plays out but perhaps McFadden is a name to watch up front.

Two other names to keep an eye on in Week 18: Quentin Johnston and Tuli Tuipulotu. Hopefully both can end their respective rookie seasons on a high note.

A valid question, but it's one I don't have an answer to right now.

However, we should get an answer fairly quick in the coming weeks as the Bolts HC and GM search gets fired up.

Given the injuries to Herbert and others on offense, plus Corey Linsley's health condition, it's a little tough to evaluate the job Moore did in 2023.

The running game was poor save for Week 1, something Moore and other have addressed. But there were plenty of bright spots in the passing game, just not enough consistency week-to-week.

While there's a lot of focus on the head coaching search, keep in mind that there's a trickle down effect with that, too, as some members of the Bolts current staff might not be back.

We'll end with this one.

For me, it's the feeling of excitement of walking up to the stadium knowing that anything is possible.

And that goes further than just wins and losses.

What throw will Justin Herbert make today? How does a specific 1-on-1 matchup play out? And so on…

As I've said here numerous times, I am very fortunate and blessed to have this job. That feeling remains the same even as a disappointing season comes to a close.

Bolt Up!

Be the first to learn around 2024 Chargers Season Tickets.

Related Content

news

Chargers Mailbag: The Bolts Top 3 New Year's Resolutions for 2024

The Chargers Week 17 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos
news

Chargers Mailbag: A Bittersweet Week for the Bolts

The Chargers Week 16 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Saturday night's game against the Bills
news

Chargers Mailbag: What to Expect From QB Easton Stick in Primetime

The Chargers Week 15 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Thursday night's game against the Raiders
news

Chargers Mailbag: Why the Bolts Don't Care About December Style Points

The Chargers Week 14 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos
news

Chargers Mailbag: Looking Ahead to Week 13 vs. New England

The Chargers Week 13 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots
news

Chargers Mailbag: Diving Into the Bolts-Ravens Matchup

The Chargers Week 12 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Sunday night's game against Baltimore
news

Chargers Mailbag: Here's How the Bolts Can Get Going 

The Chargers Week 11 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Sunday's game against Green Bay
news

Chargers Mailbag: Why the Bolts are Primed to Make a 2nd-Half Run

The Chargers Week 10 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Sunday's game against Detroit
news

Chargers Mailbag: Why Monday Night is the Bolts Biggest Game of the Year

The Chargers Week 9 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Monday night's game against New York
news

Chargers Mailbag: How the Bolts Can Still be a Playoff Team

The Chargers Week 8 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Sunday's game against Chicago
news

Chargers Mailbag: Focusing on Little Details Against the Chiefs

The Chargers Week 7 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Sunday's game against Kansas City

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
Latest News
Advertising