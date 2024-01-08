Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What You Need to Know About the Chargers GM & Head Coach Search

Jan 08, 2024 at 02:40 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

WTK

The Chargers 2023 regular season is over as the Bolts focus now shifts to finding a new general manager and head coach.

Here is what you need to know about the search:

1. Who could be in play?

Anyone and everyone.

That's the message John Spanos, the Chargers President of Football Operations, conveyed when he met with media members on December 18.

"I think right now, what behooves us is to cast a wide net, keep an open mind," Spanos said last month.

While the organization has been strategizing over the past few weeks, it is safe to say that no stone will be left unturned as the Bolts look to fill two of the most important positions across their organization.

The bottom line?

Expect the Bolts to have a wide-ranging and diverse list of candidates for each job.

2. Which spot is hired first?

Spanos has said the Chargers will evaluate everything within their front office structure and made clear that remaining flexible was paramount when conducting these searches.

"I just want to make sure we don't limit ourselves and say we've got to get the GM first. It may end up being that way," Spanos said. "But If you look historically at what's happened in the league the last several years, there've been some teams that have been able to execute a parallel path where you interview both at the same time, so that's certainly a possibility.

"Either way, we're not going to lock ourselves into any one way of doing things or any one particular structure right now," Spanos added.

3. Why are the Bolts an attractive job?

The Chargers are one of multiple teams across the league that have openings at both general manager and head coach.

But the Bolts might be at the top of the list in terms of jobs that are most attractive to candidates.

The first reason?

Justin Herbert, of course.

"Providing Justin with all the resources to help him be his best, and the team be its best, is without question a No. 1 priority," Spanos said. "I'm very grateful Justin is here, I believe in him, I'm excited for his future."

The Spanos family's commitment to results will also come to fruition in 2024 when the Bolts open their new team facility in El Segundo.

"No. 1, it's providing the resources, whatever they may be," Spanos said of ownership's role in success. "It's helping every employee and player here be his or her best. Providing resources such as spending on players. We had one of the most expensive rosters the past couple of years and our cash spending in among the highest in the league.

"Building a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility. A commitment to resources and then, really, doing whatever it takes to going and finding the right people," Spanos added.

As the general manager and head coach search shape out going forward, the Chargers know they are certainly a draw for candidates.

"There's a lot to be excited about here. We got a brand-new facility opening up … that's going to be a big boost, a big plus for this organization," Spanos said. "I think obviously the quarterback has a lot to do with that for a lot of people.

"I think that our style as owners, I think that helps as well in regards about what I said about our philosophy, which is we hire really good people and you let them do their jobs," Spanos added. "You support them as best you can, you work cohesively together."

