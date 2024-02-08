 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Los Angeles Chargers Name Greg Roman Offensive Coordinator and Marcus Brady Passing Game Coordinator

Feb 08, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications
240207_RomanBradyPR

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced named Greg Roman offensive coordinator and Marcus Brady passing game coordinator. The duo has 40 combined seasons of professional coaching experience.

Roman, a 25-year NFL coaching veteran with 10 years of experience as an offensive coordinator, comes to the Bolts after leading the offense for the Baltimore Ravens from 2019-22, coaching the NFL's top-ranked rushing offense over that span (175.2 yards per game). He was named the NFL's Assistant Coach of the Year in 2019 by The Associated Press after helping Baltimore to a franchise-best 14-2 record and coaching quarterback Lamar Jackson to MVP honors. That season, the Ravens offense led the NFL by averaging 206.0 rushing yards per game and 33.2 points per game, while also ranking second in total offense (407.6 total net yards per game).

Over the course of his NFL career, Roman has coached 13 players to be selected to 28 Pro Bowls, including Mark Andrews (2021), Lamar Jackson (2019), Ronnie Stanley (2019) and Mike Iupati (2012) as AP first-team All-Pros. Roman is reunited with Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, who he worked under for six seasons — as associate head coach at Stanford (2009-10) and as offensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14).

With the 49ers, He oversaw an offense that ranked No. 2 in the NFL in rushing offense, averaging 139.3 yards per game Roman was the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills from 2015-16 before returning to Baltimore in 2017, coaching the Ravens tight ends for two seasons (2017-18). Roman broke into the NFL with the Carolina Panthers in a variety of roles from 1995-2001 before joining the Houston Texans to coach tight ends (2002-03) and quarterbacks (2004-05). He then had his first stint with the Baltimore Ravens, serving as the team's assistant offensive line coach from 2006-07.

Brady joins the Los Angeles staff after most recently working on the offensive coaching staff for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2022-23. Last season, Brady supported a staff that coached the offensive unit to rank third in the NFL with a franchise-record 48.0 third-down conversion rate. He helped quarterback Jalen Hurts tie for No. 2 in the NFL with 38 total touchdowns and wide receiver A.J. Brown record the second-most receptions (106) and receiving yards (1,456) by any player in Eagles history.

Prior to his time with Philadelphia, Brady held rose the coaching ranks of the Indianapolis Colts, serving as assistant quarterbacks coach (2018), quarterbacks coach (2019-20) and offensive coordinator (2021-22). In 2021 as offensive coordinator, Brady's unit was one of the NFL's top rushing attacks, ranking No. 2 in the league in rushing yards per game (149.4) and yards per carry (5.5), as running back Jonathan Taylor was named an AP first-team All-Pro after leading the league with a franchise-record 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns, the most in a single season in Colts history. In Brady's first season with the club in 2018, he assisted coaching quarterback Andrew Luck to earn his fourth career Pro Bowl selection and AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors after ranking No. 2 in the NFL with 39 touchdown passes along with throwing for 4,593 yards and registering a career-high 98.7 passer rating.

Brady began his coaching career in the Canadian Football League, tutoring the wide receivers for the Montreal Alouettes from 2009-11 before becoming the team's offensive coordinator in 2012. He was part of a coaching staff that led Montreal to back-to-back Grey Cup Championships in his first two seasons on the coaching staff. Brady then joined the Toronto Argonauts, serving as offensive coordinator from 2013-17, winning a Grey Cup in his final season before making the jump to the NFL. Brady played seven seasons as a quarterback in the CFL, spending time with the Toronto Argonauts (2002-03), Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2004-05) and Montreal Alouettes (2006-08), totaling 3,321 passing yards and 21 touchdowns (15 passing, six rushing) in his career.

Bolt Up!

Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets

Related Content

news

Former Charger Dwight Freeney Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Freeney, who spent two seasons with the Bolts, tallied 125.5 sacks in his career
news

Who is New Chargers Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman? 5 Things to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday named Greg Roman as their new offensive coordinator
news

Who is New Chargers Passing Game Coordinator Marcus Brady? 5 Things to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday named Marcus Brady as their passing game coordinator
news

Chargers Mailbag: Why the Bolts Chose Jim Harbaugh as Their New Head Coach

An offseason edition of the Chargers Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions about the hires of Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Latest News
Advertising