Los Angeles Chargers Name Greg Roman Offensive Coordinator and Marcus Brady Passing Game Coordinator

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced named Greg Roman offensive coordinator and Marcus Brady passing game coordinator. The duo has 40 combined seasons of professional coaching experience.

Roman, a 25-year NFL coaching veteran with 10 years of experience as an offensive coordinator, comes to the Bolts after leading the offense for the Baltimore Ravens from 2019-22, coaching the NFL's top-ranked rushing offense over that span (175.2 yards per game). He was named the NFL's Assistant Coach of the Year in 2019 by The Associated Press after helping Baltimore to a franchise-best 14-2 record and coaching quarterback Lamar Jackson to MVP honors. That season, the Ravens offense led the NFL by averaging 206.0 rushing yards per game and 33.2 points per game, while also ranking second in total offense (407.6 total net yards per game).

Over the course of his NFL career, Roman has coached 13 players to be selected to 28 Pro Bowls, including Mark Andrews (2021), Lamar Jackson (2019), Ronnie Stanley (2019) and Mike Iupati (2012) as AP first-team All-Pros. Roman is reunited with Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, who he worked under for six seasons — as associate head coach at Stanford (2009-10) and as offensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14).

With the 49ers, He oversaw an offense that ranked No. 2 in the NFL in rushing offense, averaging 139.3 yards per game Roman was the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills from 2015-16 before returning to Baltimore in 2017, coaching the Ravens tight ends for two seasons (2017-18). Roman broke into the NFL with the Carolina Panthers in a variety of roles from 1995-2001 before joining the Houston Texans to coach tight ends (2002-03) and quarterbacks (2004-05). He then had his first stint with the Baltimore Ravens, serving as the team's assistant offensive line coach from 2006-07.

Brady joins the Los Angeles staff after most recently working on the offensive coaching staff for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2022-23. Last season, Brady supported a staff that coached the offensive unit to rank third in the NFL with a franchise-record 48.0 third-down conversion rate. He helped quarterback Jalen Hurts tie for No. 2 in the NFL with 38 total touchdowns and wide receiver A.J. Brown record the second-most receptions (106) and receiving yards (1,456) by any player in Eagles history.

Prior to his time with Philadelphia, Brady held rose the coaching ranks of the Indianapolis Colts, serving as assistant quarterbacks coach (2018), quarterbacks coach (2019-20) and offensive coordinator (2021-22). In 2021 as offensive coordinator, Brady's unit was one of the NFL's top rushing attacks, ranking No. 2 in the league in rushing yards per game (149.4) and yards per carry (5.5), as running back Jonathan Taylor was named an AP first-team All-Pro after leading the league with a franchise-record 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns, the most in a single season in Colts history. In Brady's first season with the club in 2018, he assisted coaching quarterback Andrew Luck to earn his fourth career Pro Bowl selection and AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors after ranking No. 2 in the NFL with 39 touchdown passes along with throwing for 4,593 yards and registering a career-high 98.7 passer rating.