Chargers Mailbag: The Bolts Top 3 New Year's Resolutions for 2024

We've reached the penultimate Mailbag of the regular season and the final one of the 2023 calendar year.

Kudos to Ed for bringing up a timely topic as we'll dive into the Chargers Top 3 New Year's Resolutions for 2024.

1. Make the right hires

This one is simple enough.

We've got less than two weeks remaining in the 2023 regular season with games against Denver and Kansas City.

After that? All eyes turn toward the Chargers search for a new general manager and head coach.

There will be plenty of time to dissect who eventually gets the job, what they bring to their roles and the impact they can make on the organization.

But from a big-picture perspective, nailing these two hires will do wonders for the Bolts.

There is work to do with the roster and the salary cap in 2024, sure, but with a new practice facility combined with steadfast support from ownership and a strong nucleus of players to build around, the Chargers could very well have the most desirable jobs open this offseason.

And, if the Chargers can find the right people to lead their football team, they could be back in the mix of AFC playoff contenders sooner than you think.

2. Keep Herbert healthy

That nucleus of players I just mentioned?

Justin Herbert is the face of that group. Heck, he's the face of the entire franchise.

And I'll state it here that Herbert is more than capable of leading the Bolts to a Super Bowl in his career.

But he's got to stay on the field in order for that to happen.

That's not me calling Herbert an injury-prone player but more so me wishing for better injury luck in 2024.

The Bolts quarterback dealt with fractured rib cartilage and a shoulder issue in 2022 before a pair of fluky broken fingers — one on each hand — put a damper on his 2023 season.

Better overall protection from the Bolts offensive line would help, too, and that group would be the first to say so.

When he's healthy, Herbert is among the NFL' best quarterbacks. Let's hope we can see him full-go for an entire season in 2024.

3. Find a spark on defense

On paper, the Chargers should have one of the league's top defenses.

There are stars and ascending players throughout the lineup and plenty of reasons why this group should be among the league's better units.

But, aside from flashes here and there, this group hasn't lived up to expectations the past few seasons.

Finding a spark on defense in 2024 would do wonders for the Bolts on-field results. Besides simply having a better defense, it would also take some pressure off Herbert to be Superman each game.

Depending on what happens this offseason (and who is making roster decisions), there's a chance the Chargers defense looks a bit different in 2024 than it did this year.