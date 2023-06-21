Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Why Eric Kendricks Has Thrived Since Joining the Chargers

Jun 21, 2023 at 12:40 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

EK

Eric Kendricks has his priorities in line right now.

The Chargers linebacker has navigated through the first three-plus months with his new team and will now focus on family before training camp begins next month.

"Just heading into the offseason, I get to spend some time with my son and my wife. He's six weeks old It's going to be pretty cool," Kendricks said last week. "Obviously, football is important, it's at the forefront, but I have to take a little time to get that in order as well at home. It's going to make me play better, as well."

When Kendricks and the rest of the Bolts report for camp, the veteran will already have a sense of his teammates and the locker room.

Kendricks spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Vikings before signing with the Bolts as a free agent in mid-March.

The former All-Pro and Pro Bowler didn't take long to stand out, as coaches and teammates praised his easy transition to a new squad.

"I think that you guys have probably seen it, talking to him and his teammates," said Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. "He's fitting right in. He's a competitor. He's such a complete player. He has so much experience.

"It's important that when you're bringing guys in from the outside, that they're going to add your football team," Staley added. "He's done that in a short amount of time. He has a great way about him. He's humble. He's learning, too, at times. But he has just so much experience to draw from."

Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day added: "He has a great personality. We're always yukking it up outside the locker room. He's a good dude. I really like Eric. I like the energy that he brings."

Kendricks said when he joined the Bolts that his initial focus was going to be on acclimating himself to a veteran locker room.

And he's proven that to be true, even as the football side of things have been a bit of a learning curve in a new defense.

"I'm definitely more familiar with my alignments and things like that, but terminology and stuff like that, I'm still learning from some of the vets," Kendricks said. "K9 [Kenneth Murray, Jr.] has been helping me a lot.

"I think the biggest thing is the locker room. I feel like I fit in with the locker room," Kendricks added. "It's a bunch of guys who care and are all about ball. I can't really ask for more besides to go out there on Sunday and play hard."

Now that Kendricks has mastered his first few months with the Bolts, he knows his play on the field will soon take the spotlight.

The 31-year-old is expected to wear the green dot this season as the main defensive communicator and the one who relays Staley's play calls in from the sideline.

Kendricks has experience with that role but it also came in a place where he knew his teammates and the scheme like the back of his hand.

EK2

Joseph-Day and safety Derwin James, Jr., — players who play at the levels in front of and behind Kendricks — said the linebacker's early communication skills have been superb.

"Eric brings quick and concise communication. That's what you need at that position — quick and concise communication, confidence," Joseph-Day said. "He's done a great job helping us get lined up and making the calls. He's a very smart player and a great player as well. We're super excited to have him.

"It feels great [to bring him in]. It means that it's not a facade. It's authentic, not fabricated. It's a compliment to us and he fits right in," Joseph-Day added. "Like I said, great player, great person. It's been fun. He's doing a great job of communicating. We just have to keep building off it."

James said: "I love E.K., E.K. is a baller. It's good having E.K. in the middle. Confident guy. He's still learning everything, it's kind of new to him, but he's going to get it here soon."

Over the past three years, Staley has focused heavily on implementing a culture that allows players to thrive on and off the field in powder blue.

Kendricks has certainly checked the first box by quickly becoming a team leader. The more important test — helping the Bolts make a deep playoff run — looms in the coming months.

"For a player of his caliber, of his accomplishments — he's an All-Pro, Walter Payton Man of the Year, this is one of the top players that has position over an entire decade — so that respect means a lot," Staley said. "I'm really happy that he's proud to be a part of us. I love that the fact he's fit in so well with his teammates.

"I know that he's going to help us be a championship-caliber team. I think that should make all of us feel like we're on the right track," Staley continued. "But I also know that he is going to really add to what we have. He's going to help make our culture even better, even stronger.

"That's what's been fun for me to see is for all of it to take shape," Staley added. "But now we have to go put in the work during training camp, because that's where the hard work really is done."

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

How Quentin Johnston Made a Strong Early Impression on Bolts

ESPN's Lindsay Thiry highlighted the Chargers first-round pick's playmaking ability in his first offseason program

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Public Practice Schedule for 2023 Training Camp presented by UNIFY

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team's public practice schedule for 2023 Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. All public practices are once again free of charge and will be held at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

news

Group Chat | Who Stood Out this Offseason for the Bolts?

The beat reporters' roundtable is back as we dive into offseason storylines and take a peek at training camp

news

A Conversation With: Chargers Assistant Defensive Line Coach John Timu

The Long Beach native chatted about his Samoan heritage, NFL playing career and working in the trenches

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

Latest News
Advertising