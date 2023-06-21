Why Eric Kendricks Has Thrived Since Joining the Chargers

Joseph-Day and safety Derwin James, Jr., — players who play at the levels in front of and behind Kendricks — said the linebacker's early communication skills have been superb.

"Eric brings quick and concise communication. That's what you need at that position — quick and concise communication, confidence," Joseph-Day said. "He's done a great job helping us get lined up and making the calls. He's a very smart player and a great player as well. We're super excited to have him.

"It feels great [to bring him in]. It means that it's not a facade. It's authentic, not fabricated. It's a compliment to us and he fits right in," Joseph-Day added. "Like I said, great player, great person. It's been fun. He's doing a great job of communicating. We just have to keep building off it."

James said: "I love E.K., E.K. is a baller. It's good having E.K. in the middle. Confident guy. He's still learning everything, it's kind of new to him, but he's going to get it here soon."

Over the past three years, Staley has focused heavily on implementing a culture that allows players to thrive on and off the field in powder blue.

Kendricks has certainly checked the first box by quickly becoming a team leader. The more important test — helping the Bolts make a deep playoff run — looms in the coming months.

"For a player of his caliber, of his accomplishments — he's an All-Pro, Walter Payton Man of the Year, this is one of the top players that has position over an entire decade — so that respect means a lot," Staley said. "I'm really happy that he's proud to be a part of us. I love that the fact he's fit in so well with his teammates.

"I know that he's going to help us be a championship-caliber team. I think that should make all of us feel like we're on the right track," Staley continued. "But I also know that he is going to really add to what we have. He's going to help make our culture even better, even stronger.