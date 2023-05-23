Chargers to Take Part in Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative Once Again

The Chargers will once again be a leading voice in looking to diversify and broaden the world of sports medicine.

A year after the Bolts were one of eight teams who took part in the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, the NFL announced Monday that the program is now being implemented across the entire league.

The program is partnered with the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS).

Jason Moore, a Howard University College of Medicine student, spent time with the Chargers last year and gained valuable knowledge and experience.

Moore recapped his time in Southern California in this video piece by NFL Network.

"I was able to spend four weeks out in LA with some amazing physicians at the top of their field," said Moore, who ironically grew up as a Chargers fan. "You spent time performing different physical exam maneuvers and techniques, and looking over different imaging whether it be X-rays or MRIs, which are a big part of what's used to help diagnose patients."

Moore also spent time at practice helping the medical staff keep an eye on players.

The 2022 NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative featured 14 students from the four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) medical schools who completed rotations across eight NFL clubs.

This year, students from 19 different schools will be matched with all NFL clubs.

A release from the NFL cited how the initiative is already making an impact.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, enrollment of diverse students is increasing. During the 2022-23 academic year, "the number of Black or African American matriculants increased by 9%," and "matriculants who are Hispanic, Latino, or of Spanish origin increased by 4%," while "American Indian or Alaska Native matriculants declined by 9%."

The medical student(s) who work with the Chargers will be announced at a later date.