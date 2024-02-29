Chargers Day 3 Combine Recap: Prospects Begin On-Field Workouts

Drills are officially underway at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
Defensive linemen, edge rushers and linebackers kicked off the on-field activities Thursday in Indianapolis that will continue over the next few of days.
Headlined by Penn State's Chop Robinson and Florida State's Jared Verse on the edge and Alabama's Dallas Turner with the linebacker group — plus Texas' Byron Murphy II on the interior — the defensive prospects put together an impressive performance to start the drills in front of NFL personnel.
That, of course, included Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.
Prior to the on-field drills, the defensive back and tight end prospects also got to speak to the media for the first time.
Georgia's Brock Bowers was one of the bigger names at the podium Thursday morning, where the tight end stated he hopes to make a big impact from the jump wherever he lands.
"I just want to go to a place I'm wanted and be used and hopefully have a good rookie season," Bowers said.
The Georgia standout later added: "You have to have a good relationship with the quarterback, build trust. That kind of comes through reps at practice. I'll try to work on that the first place I go."
It was also the first to hear from the cornerback prospects, as the group is one of the deepest, yet intriguing, positions in the draft.
Alabama's Terrion Arnold is No. 1 among some draft boards and will have a chance to make his case tomorrow on the field.
But he didn't shy away from putting his name out there as cornerback No. 1.
"My mindset," Arnold said about what makes him the best corner in the draft. "Anytime I line up, it doesn't matter who I'm going against, I'm coming to dominate. We're all at the Combine, eyes are on me and I will perform."
The Main Takeaway
The defensive prospects put on a show to start the first day of on-field activities.
Interior defensive lineman kicked off the workouts, including Murphy, who put together a 40-yard dash of 4.87 seconds.
Murphy, who is No. 22 on NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 list, finished with the third-fastest time among defensive tackles and weighed in at almost 300 pounds. He also had a 33-inch vertical jump and showed agility in the other drills, putting together an impressive performance in Indy.
His Texas teammate, T'Vondre Sweat, also showed off his movement skills. At 366 pounds, Sweat moved swiftly through the drills and finished with a 5.27 40 time — and more impressively a 1.80 10-yard split.
Other interior lineman, like Oregon's Brandon Dorius (4.85) and LSU's Mekhi Wingo (4.85) also showcased their speed, but Florida State's Braden Fiske was perhaps the most impressive among the group.
Fiske, who came in at No. 45 in Jeremiah's list, topped the list of interior linemen with a 4.78 40-yard dash. According to Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema, his 33.5-inch vertical jump ranked in the 91st percentile while his 9-foot, 9-inch broad jump ranked 96th percentile among defensive tackles.
On the edge, Robinson displayed his athleticism with a blazing 4.48 40 time and a 10-yard split of 1.54, which is the fastest ever for an edge rusher over 250 pounds, according to PFF’s Marcus Mosher. His 10'8" broad jump was also tied for first among edge rushers.
Verse, ranked as Jeremiah's second-best edge rusher, also had a highlight day, finishing in the top three in the 40 (4.58), 10-yard split (1.60) and broad jump (10'7").
The first-ranked edge rusher in Turner participated afterwards with the linebacker group, where he also made his case. He recorded the highest vertical jump (40.5 inches) of any player at the Combine so far and a 4.47 40-yard dash, which slotted in the 97th percentile according to Sikkema.
Tweet of the Day
Before Chargers outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu was wreaking havoc on opposing offensive lines during his rookie year, he was showing off what he could do this time last year.
Tuipulotu showed off his power at last year's Combine during one of the pass rush drills, hitting the bag with enough force to knock back the person holding it up.
He would showcase that power, agility and more during his rookie season, accumulating 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
A Peek Ahead
The Combine ramp up continues Friday, as the defensive backs and tight ends will hit the field for on-field activities in the afternoon.
Some of the top cornerbacks in the draft like Arnold, Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell, Clemson's Nate Wiggins and others will have a chance to showcase themselves in what's shaping up to be an intriguing Friday afternoon. Iowa's Cooper DeJean will not participate in Friday's on-field activities as he recovers from an injury.
Bowers said Thursday he had not decided whether he would do the on-field workouts and would not make the decision until he arrives at the stadium Friday.
If he does go, then he will attract a lot of eyes as the top prospect at his position. However if he doesn't, it'll be a chance for the other members of the tight end class to rise up the boards.
Also on Friday will be the first chance to hear from a talented wide receiver group, as they are slated to speak to the media in the morning along with quarterbacks and running backs.
All eyes will be on what the top quarterbacks say, but also the top pass catchers like Marvin Harrison, Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze.
