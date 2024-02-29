Chargers Day 3 Combine Recap: Prospects Begin On-Field Workouts

Prior to the on-field drills, the defensive back and tight end prospects also got to speak to the media for the first time.

Georgia's Brock Bowers was one of the bigger names at the podium Thursday morning, where the tight end stated he hopes to make a big impact from the jump wherever he lands.

"I just want to go to a place I'm wanted and be used and hopefully have a good rookie season," Bowers said.

The Georgia standout later added: "You have to have a good relationship with the quarterback, build trust. That kind of comes through reps at practice. I'll try to work on that the first place I go."

It was also the first to hear from the cornerback prospects, as the group is one of the deepest, yet intriguing, positions in the draft.

Alabama's Terrion Arnold is No. 1 among some draft boards and will have a chance to make his case tomorrow on the field.

But he didn't shy away from putting his name out there as cornerback No. 1.