Bolts, Hoag Hold Breathwork & Meditation Class for Crucial Catch Initiative 

It also made an impact on some of the members of the Bolts like James, who participated in the entire class.

"It was a lot of fun," James said about the event. "I got to do the full class. At first, I didn't know what to expect coming in, but once I got warmed up and I was with everybody in the room it felt natural. The instructor was really good too, it was a great event for sure.

"I feel like it's very important with what I do too because my mind is constantly what I'm doing on a daily play, on a daily basis, whether I'm in the building or out of the building," James later added. "Being able to get those mental breaks and releasing the mind and doing the right breathing techniques with what breath work offered today. It was just amazing for me too."

Part of the event after the morning breathwork included inviting people to share their experience with each other, an important part of the exercise that helps bring everyone close together.

"It was quite beautiful to hear that pretty much everyone was activated," Fauria said. "Everyone was feeling the energy. Usually, it's in a room but in this open air, usually the energy has places to go, but people still felt it. I still felt it. My assistant still felt it. And you know, people felt the tingling in their hands.

"We saw a few tears. I saw a bunch of smiles," Fauria added. "I saw a few tight hands all these things are reactions of the very healing modality that breathwork is. And it was beautiful to witness and guide people to get to that point. And I'm sure a lot of people were surprised, and it was just beautiful."

The breathwork and meditation class brought a lot of people together, and brought a positive experience to everyone involved as the NFL and the Chargers continue to try and raise awareness for early screening and early detection.

"These ladies are breast cancer patients and survivors who have been through so much and for us as a football team, what we know we can offer them is our support, our love and a way to hopefully give them a good day and a good experience," Chargers Community Relations Manager Cheyanne Warren-Diaz said. "So today is really about hopefully having an amazing day, that they get to see our practice facility, they get to meet some of our players.

"I hope that it means a lot to them to see Susie Spanos here supporting them, participating in the workshop with them as a breast cancer survivor herself and someone who really advocates for the importance of early detection and screening," Warren-Diaz continud. "I just, I hope that it gives them a good positive experience and day with the team."