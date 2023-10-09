The 5 Biggest Questions Facing the Bolts After the Bye Week

2. How do the Bolts fare in primetime?

Almost half of the Chargers 13 remaining games are scheduled to be under the lights, beginning with Monday Night Football against the Cowboys.

The Bolts then have back-to-back primetime games in Weeks 8 (host the Bears on Sunday Night Football) and 9 (at the Jets on Monday Night FootbalI).

That doesn't even include night games against the Ravens, Raiders or Bills … and what if the Week 18 game against the Chiefs is flexed to a primetime slot?

The Bolts are 2-2 and right in the thick of the early AFC playoff race. But given the fact that five of their six guaranteed primetime games are against AFC opponents, having a winning record in those games could do wonders for the Chargers down the stretch.

3. Which rookies continue to step up?

Successful NFL teams get contributions from throughout the lineup, whether it's from veterans or young players alike.

The Chargers don't need their 2023 draft class to be stars right now (although second-rounder Tuli Tuipulotu might already be one).

Instead, help from the likes of Quentin Johnston, Daiyan Henley and Derius Davis could simply be a boost to the overall roster in multiple phases.

Johnston will continue to take on a larger role in the offense with Mike Williams out for the year with an ACL injury. He doesn't need to be WR1, just a solid playmaker who helps move the chains.

Davis saw his offensive snap count increase in Week 4 and added some juice with a dazzling 51-yard rush. More of that would be helpful, along with some splash plays in the return game.

Henley, meanwhile, might not see time at linebacker with Eric Kendricks, Kenenth Murray, Jr. and Nick Niemann holding it down there so far. But he is a vital piece on special teams and should only grow there as the season trudges along.