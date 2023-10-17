Chargers-Cowboys Game Day Updates

The Cowboys quickly responded as Dallas marched down the field before eventually facing fourth-and-1 at the Chargers 18. Dallas kept its offense on the field as Dak Prescott scampered in for an 18-yard touchdown run to even the score. The Bolts offense took the field and went three-and-out as Herbert couldn't connect with Everett on third down while being wrapped up. Dallas drove into Chargers territory but threw incomplete on third down as they punted it away. The Bolts began on their own 2 with just under two minutes to play in the first quarter but picked up a first down to move the chains as the quarter came to a close.