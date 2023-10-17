Chargers-Cowboys Game Day Updates

The Chargers and Cowboys are underway from SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football.
Here are quarter-by-quarter updates from Week 6 from Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith:
First Quarter
Derwin James, Jr., Keenan Allen and Sebastian Joseph-Day were the Chargers captains. The Bolts won the toss and elected to defer as they started on defense. Dallas started at its own 22-yard line and went nowhere as Khalil Mack picked up a third-down sack to force a three-and-out.
Derius Davis provided a spark with a 26-yard punt return that put the ball at the Dallas 42-yard line. Justin Herbert hit Gerald Everett and Austin Ekeler for chunk plays to get inside the 5-yard line before the quarterback found Keenan Allen for a 1-yard touchdown and an early 7-0 lead.
The Cowboys quickly responded as Dallas marched down the field before eventually facing fourth-and-1 at the Chargers 18. Dallas kept its offense on the field as Dak Prescott scampered in for an 18-yard touchdown run to even the score. The Bolts offense took the field and went three-and-out as Herbert couldn't connect with Everett on third down while being wrapped up. Dallas drove into Chargers territory but threw incomplete on third down as they punted it away. The Bolts began on their own 2 with just under two minutes to play in the first quarter but picked up a first down to move the chains as the quarter came to a close.
Bolt Up!
Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.