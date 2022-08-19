Scouting the Cowboys: Preseason Week 2

DH: I'm not expecting to see much from the Cowboys' starters, so I'll say DaRon Bland. The rookie corner has had a phenomenal camp, highlighted by a strong outing in the preseason opener in Denver. Starting nickel back Jourdan Lewis has a hamstring injury right now, so this is a huge opportunity for the fifth-round pick to make a name for himself.

DH: I already said he's one of my favorite players to watch in the NFL, so clearly I'm a fan. He's one of the most purely talented quarterbacks in the league. I do think it's interesting, though, that Herbert is still young enough that he doesn't catch as much criticism for his team's shortcomings. This feels like the year that changes, as the Chargers are clearly one of the most talented teams in the league. By the time this season is over, I think Herbert is either going to be universally regarded as one of the 2-3 best quarterbacks in football -- or he's going to be facing a lot of questions about why his results don't match his talent level.