Chargers.com Team Awards: Most Improved Player

Both in the run and the pass, Melvin has shown that he has elite ability in this league and is a premier back. At first, he did it through the pass game, being a potent receiving back. But towards the end of the season, and in particular, from the Kansas City game and on, Melvin showed why he was a first round back as a runner. The best games of his career, not by the numbers, but by the eye-popping runs, the cuts, the suddenness when needed, the patience as required, making defenders miss in space, getting skinny, being big and devastating. Melvin showed how good he can be when he gets into a "state of flow" and turns himself loose. Look out 2018.