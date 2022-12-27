Chargers-Colts Game Day Updates

Derwin James, Jr., Keenan Allen and Sebastian Joseph-Day were the Chargers captains. The Chargers won the toss and elected to defer. The Bolts began on defense and started hot by forcing a three-and-out to open the game, and DeAndre Carter's 16-yard punt return set the offense up at the 34-yard line. But the offense also went three-and-out as the run game was stuffed on a 3rd-and-1 attempt to force a punt. The teams then traded turnovers. Michael Davis snagged an interception off Nick Foles and returned it near midfield, but Justin Herbert was picked off on a third-down pass on the ensuing Chargers possession. James, who missed the past two games, nabbed an interception of his own with an acrobatic leaping grab to make it three straight possessions with a turnover.