Chargers Clinch Playoff Spot After Week 16 Win

The Bolts are headed to the playoffs.

The Chargers secured a spot in the AFC postseason field by virtue of their win Monday night against the Colts.

The Chargers, who will be a Wild Card team, also secured their spot in Week 16 due to losses from the Jets, Patriots and Raiders.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley has now led the Bolts to the postseason for the first time while at the helm. And the Bolts will be in the playoffs for the third time under Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco.

The Bolts are postseason-bound for the first time since 2018.

Only six players remain on the roster from that team: Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, Michael Davis, Austin Ekeler, Derwin James, Jr. and Mike Williams.

Entering Week 17, the Chargers — who have won three straight games — sit at 9-6 and could still end up with any of the three Wild Card spot in the No. 5, 6 or 7 seeds.

The Bolts have two regular-season games remaining — a Week 17 home date against the Rams followed by the season finale in Denver.

But the Chargers now know their season won't end in Week 18.