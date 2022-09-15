Chargers-Chiefs Inactives for Week 2

The Chargers have announced their inactive players for Week 2.
Here is who won't suit up against the Chiefs:
QB Easton Stick
WR Keenan Allen
S JT Woods
RB Isaiah Spiller
OL Brenden Jaimes
TE Donald Parham, Jr.
DL Christian Covington
The Chiefs have announced their inactive players for Week 2.
K Harrison Butker
RB Ronald Jones
QB Shane Buechele
OL Darian Kinnard
DE Josh Kaindoh
DT Malik Herring
LB Jack Cochrane
