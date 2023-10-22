Chargers Drop Week 7 Road Game to Chiefs

The Bolts had third-and-3 to open the fourth quarter and couldn't convert, but Scott unleashed a 55-yard punt that rolled out of bounds at the 3. The Bolts defense forced a quick three-and-out as the Chargers offense started at their own 44, but the unit also went three-and-out to give the ball back to the Chiefs, who started at their own 8. The Chargers defense got another stop to force a third straight Chiefs punt as the offense took over at their own 22 with exactly eight minutes to play. But the Bolts once again went three-and-out before giving up a 50-yard punt return that put the ball at the Chargers 35. The Chiefs took advantage of the field position and scored on an 8-yard touchdown pass to increase their lead to 31-17. The Chargers offense moved past midfield at the 2-minute warning but Herbert was picked off. The Bolts fell 31-17 and are now 2-4.