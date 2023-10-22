Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Drop Week 7 Road Game to Chiefs

Oct 22, 2023 at 01:51 PM
The Chargers are 2-4 after a 31-17 loss in Kansas City.

Here is a game recap of Week 7:

First Quarter

Derwin James, Jr., Keenan Allen and Sebastian Joseph-Day were the Chargers captains. The Chiefs won the toss and elected to defer as the Bolts started on offense at their own 25-yard line. The Bolts moved the chains due to a defensive pass interference call on the Chiefs. The Bolts soon faced third-and-2 at the 43 but Justin Herbert was sacked to end the sequence. Kansas City quickly faced third-and-6 but gained 28 yards to get to midfield. The Chiefs moved into the red zone but Joey Bosa drew a holding call that helped the Bolts defense get a stop. Kansas City hit a 35-yard field goal to take an early lead.

The Chargers offense started at their own 25 and quickly moved the chains on an 11-yard run from Derius Davis. Herbert then found Keenan Allen for 26 yards to get into Kansas City territory. The Bolts neared the red zone but a sack led to a 55-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker that tied the game at 3. That was a career-long for Dicker and also tied the third-longest field goal in franchise history.

Second Quarter

The Chiefs found the end zone first early in the second quarter as Patrick Mahomes broke the pocket and found a receiver open downfield for a 46-yard touchdown pass. The Chargers responded in a big way, first by converting on third-and-8 from their own 27 to eventually get past midfield. That led to a 49-yard touchdown run by Joshua Kelley as the Bolts evened the score at 10 with 10:42 left in the second quarter.

Kansas City struck right back with pass plays of 13 and 53 yards before Mahomes threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to put the Chiefs back in front by the score of 17-10. But back came the Bolts as Herbert found Palmer for a 60-yard gain to move the ball inside the Chiefs 10-yard line. Herbert then capped off the quick drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Gerald Everett to even the game at 17.

The Chargers defense then stepped up to create the game's first turnover as Asante Samuel, Jr. picked off a deep Mahomes pass down the field.

The Bolts took over at their own 21 with 5:44 to play in the second quarter. Herbert found Quentin Johnston for 20 yards to move the chains on third-and-7 but the Bolts drive fizzled out after Herbert was sacked on third down. JK Scott then pinned the Chiefs at their own 4 with a beautiful 47-yard punt that was downed by Ja'Sir Taylor. The Chiefs quickly got out of trouble with a 37-yard gain and passed midfield at the 2-minute warning. Kansas City moved inside the red zone but moved out of it due to an offensive pass interference call. But the Bolts were then called for defensive pass interference in the end zone as the Chiefs moved to the 1-yard line. The Chiefs scored on a 1-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds left in the second quarter as the Bolts trailed 24-17 going into halftime.

Third Quarter

The Chiefs began the half with the ball and converted twice on third down to get near the red zone. But Eric Kendricks came up with a strip on tight end Blake Bell as James recovered at the Bolts own 19.

The Bolts picked up a first down on the ground before Herbert hit Allen for 19 yards to get to midfield. Kelley then carried twice for another first down. Herbert then connected with Palmer for 25 yards to get inside the 10-yard line. But the Chargers couldn't come away with points as Herbert's third-down pass was batted into the air and intercepted. The Bolts defense held firm, however, as Kenneth Murray, Jr. sacked Mahomes on third down to force the Chiefs to punt it away. The third quarter was scoreless as the Chargers trailed 24-17 heading into the final period.

Fourth Quarter

The Bolts had third-and-3 to open the fourth quarter and couldn't convert, but Scott unleashed a 55-yard punt that rolled out of bounds at the 3. The Bolts defense forced a quick three-and-out as the Chargers offense started at their own 44, but the unit also went three-and-out to give the ball back to the Chiefs, who started at their own 8. The Chargers defense got another stop to force a third straight Chiefs punt as the offense took over at their own 22 with exactly eight minutes to play. But the Bolts once again went three-and-out before giving up a 50-yard punt return that put the ball at the Chargers 35. The Chiefs took advantage of the field position and scored on an 8-yard touchdown pass to increase their lead to 31-17. The Chargers offense moved past midfield at the 2-minute warning but Herbert was picked off. The Bolts fell 31-17 and are now 2-4.

