Chargers Fall Just Short in Season Finale

The Chargers wrapped up the regular season Sunday with a home loss to Kansas City and finished the season with a 5-12 record.
Here's a game recap from Week 18:
First Quarter
Khalil Mack, Derwin James, Easton Stick and Rashawn Slater were the Chargers captains. The Bolts won the toss and elected to defer as the Chargers started on defense. The Bolts forced a quick three-and-out before the offense put together a long drive. The Chargers converted once on fourth down and three times on third down to get into the red zone. But Easton Stick was stripped trying to scramble inside the 10-yard line as the Chiefs returned the fumble 97 yards for the game's first touchdown. The Bolts offense then moved the ball near midfield but were forced to punt. The Chargers defense then forced a punt on the ensuing drive, a sequence that was highlighted by Mack's third-down sack. That was Mack's 17th sack of the year and tied Shawne Merriman and Leslie O'Neal for the Bolts single-season record. The Chargers trailed 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Second Quarter
The teams traded punts in the first few minutes of the second quarter as neither offense could sustain a drive. Kansas City added to its lead late in the second quarter with a drive that ended with a 22-yard field goal. Down 10-0, the Chargers offense got moving after Quentin Johnston drew a 33-yard defensive pass interference call. That helped set up the Bolts get on the board with a 49-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker. The Chargers then tallied their first takeaway of the game when Alohi Gilman picked off Blaine Gabbert's deep pass attempt. The Bolts swiftly moved down the field and allowed Dicker to hit a 40-yard field goal as the first half came to a close with the Chargers down 10-6.
Third Quarter
The Chargers punted to open the second half but the Bolts defense kept up their stellar play by forcing the Chiefs to kick it away, too. The Bolts reached the red zone but had to settle for another Dicker field goal, this one from 43 yards out. Dicker's make was his 30th field goal of the year as he became the first Bolts kicker to have that many since 2013. The Chargers forced another Chiefs punt and took over at their own 8-yard line just before the end of the third quarter.
Fourth Quarter
The teams each punted the ball away in the opening few minutes of the fourth quarter. The Bolts then drove into Chiefs territory but Stick threw incomplete on third-and-8 from the Chiefs 38. The Chargers kept their offense on the field and moved the sticks on Donald Parham, Jr's 12-yard catch. Stick used his legs to help the Bolts get down to the 1-yard line but the Chargers couldn't find the end zone as Dicker's fourth field goal of the game gave the Chargers a 12-10 lead. But the defense couldn't contain the Chiefs offense as Gabbert scrambled twice for 40 combined yards. The Chiefs re-took the lead on a 41-yard field goal with 49 seconds left. Stick was sacked on the first play of the drive but found Derius Davis for an 18-yard gain with 25 seconds left. Stick's third-down pass was batted down before his fourth-down try was incomplete. The Bolts fell to 5-12 with the loss.
