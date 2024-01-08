Chargers Fall Just Short in Season Finale

The Chargers punted to open the second half but the Bolts defense kept up their stellar play by forcing the Chiefs to kick it away, too. The Bolts reached the red zone but had to settle for another Dicker field goal, this one from 43 yards out. Dicker's make was his 30th field goal of the year as he became the first Bolts kicker to have that many since 2013. The Chargers forced another Chiefs punt and took over at their own 8-yard line just before the end of the third quarter.

The teams each punted the ball away in the opening few minutes of the fourth quarter. The Bolts then drove into Chiefs territory but Stick threw incomplete on third-and-8 from the Chiefs 38. The Chargers kept their offense on the field and moved the sticks on Donald Parham, Jr's 12-yard catch. Stick used his legs to help the Bolts get down to the 1-yard line but the Chargers couldn't find the end zone as Dicker's fourth field goal of the game gave the Chargers a 12-10 lead. But the defense couldn't contain the Chiefs offense as Gabbert scrambled twice for 40 combined yards. The Chiefs re-took the lead on a 41-yard field goal with 49 seconds left. Stick was sacked on the first play of the drive but found Derius Davis for an 18-yard gain with 25 seconds left. Stick's third-down pass was batted down before his fourth-down try was incomplete. The Bolts fell to 5-12 with the loss.