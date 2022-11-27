Bolts Rally Late for 25-24 Win Over Cardinals

The Chargers are now 6-5 after a wild 25-24 win in Arizona.
Here is a quick game recap from Week 12.
First Quarter
The Chargers started on offense after Arizona won the coin toss and deferred. The Bolts moved near midfield but their opening drive was stopped after Justin Herbert was sacked on third-and-7. Arizona took over at its own 12 and advanced near midfield, but the Bolts defense forced a turnover on the opening possession. Derwin James, Jr., ripped the ball away from James Conner and Sebastian Joseph-Day recovered it.
The Chargers took over at the Cardinals 47-yard line but couldn't take advantage of the turnover as Herbert was once again sacked on third down. The Cardinals then scored first as DeAndre Hopkins found the end zone on a 33-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. The Bolts then went three-and-out as Herbert was pressured and there incomplete on third-and-16. The Bolts trailed 7-0 at the end of the quarter.
Second Quarter
The Cardinals added to their lead with a 43-yard field goal early in the second quarter. Down 10-0, the Chargers showed signs of life and moved into Cardinals territory with as Joshua Palmer caught an 18-yard pass. Palmer fumbled but the ball was recovered by Michael Bandy to keep the drive alive. The Chargers took advantage of Bandy's hustle play as Herbert found Allen for a 2-yard score, the wide receiver's first touchdown of the season.
James and the Bolts then came up big again as they forced their second takeaway of the day. After Khalil Mack stuffed Kyler Murray on a third-and-1 run, the Cardinals went for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 34. James, matched up in single coverage against Hopkins, pulled off an acrobatic interception to give the Bolts the ball back.
The Chargers took advantage of the takeaway with a touchdown, but it came at a cost. Herbert escaped pressure to find DeAndre Carter for a 33-yard score as the Bolts took a 14-10 lead with under five minutes to go in the second quarter. But right tackle Trey Pipkins III was injured on the play.
The Cardinals responded by driving to Bolts territory where they faced third-and-6 at the 28 before calling a timeout. Murray was pressured but picked up the first down with his feet with 32 seconds left in the half. Murray later used his feet to get into the end zone, scoring on a 5-yard run with 12 seconds left. The Bolts trailed 17-14 at the half.
Third Quarter
The Cardinals took the ball after the break and quickly moved into Bolts territory. But the Chargers defense shored up when it mattered and forced a 49-yard field goal try that was wide left. Still down 17-14, the Bolts took advantage of the miss by getting points. Carter moved the chains with a big 13-yard gain that helped up a pair of third-down conversions by Palmer. But the Bolts drive stalled inside the 10-yard line as the Chargers settled for a 26-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker that tied the game at 17 with 4:28 left in the third quarter. Arizona faced third-and-1 at the Chargers 12 when the third quarter came to a close.
Fourth Quarter
Arizona re-took the lead early in the quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass. Herbert scrambled for 23 yards on the first play of the ensuing drive, but the series stalled out after that and the Bolts were forced to punt, although JK Scott pinned Arizona at their own 6-yard line. The Bolts defense held strong by forcing their first three-and-out of the game to give the ball back to the offense. But that unit couldn't capitalize as the offense went three-and-out to force another punt. But the defense forced a second straight three-and-out as the Chargers took over at their own 22. Palmer hauled in an 18-yard catch before Carter also moved the chains with a 10-yard reception. The Bolts faced third-and-7 at the 35 but Herbert was sacked to bring up fourth-and-20. Scott's punt was fair caught at the 10-yard line. The defense forced another punt and Carter's 20-yard return gave the Bolts the ball at the Arizona 38. The Chargers picked up one first down before Allen got another to get the ball to the 14-yard line with 46 seconds left. Ekeler got down to the 1-yard line before the Bolts called their final timeout with 18 seconds left. Ekeler then scored on a 1-yard touchdown past make it 24-23 with 15 seconds left. The Chargers went for the 2-point play and got it on a pass to Gerald Everett. The clock ran out as the Chargers held on for the 25-24 win ti improve to 6-5.
