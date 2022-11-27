Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Bolts Rally Late for 25-24 Win Over Cardinals

Nov 27, 2022 at 01:44 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

up

The Chargers are now 6-5 after a wild 25-24 win in Arizona.

Here is a quick game recap from Week 12.

First Quarter

The Chargers started on offense after Arizona won the coin toss and deferred. The Bolts moved near midfield but their opening drive was stopped after Justin Herbert was sacked on third-and-7. Arizona took over at its own 12 and advanced near midfield, but the Bolts defense forced a turnover on the opening possession. Derwin James, Jr., ripped the ball away from James Conner and Sebastian Joseph-Day recovered it.

The Chargers took over at the Cardinals 47-yard line but couldn't take advantage of the turnover as Herbert was once again sacked on third down. The Cardinals then scored first as DeAndre Hopkins found the end zone on a 33-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. The Bolts then went three-and-out as Herbert was pressured and there incomplete on third-and-16. The Bolts trailed 7-0 at the end of the quarter.

Second Quarter

The Cardinals added to their lead with a 43-yard field goal early in the second quarter. Down 10-0, the Chargers showed signs of life and moved into Cardinals territory with as Joshua Palmer caught an 18-yard pass. Palmer fumbled but the ball was recovered by Michael Bandy to keep the drive alive. The Chargers took advantage of Bandy's hustle play as Herbert found Allen for a 2-yard score, the wide receiver's first touchdown of the season.

James and the Bolts then came up big again as they forced their second takeaway of the day. After Khalil Mack stuffed Kyler Murray on a third-and-1 run, the Cardinals went for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 34. James, matched up in single coverage against Hopkins, pulled off an acrobatic interception to give the Bolts the ball back.

The Chargers took advantage of the takeaway with a touchdown, but it came at a cost. Herbert escaped pressure to find DeAndre Carter for a 33-yard score as the Bolts took a 14-10 lead with under five minutes to go in the second quarter. But right tackle Trey Pipkins III was injured on the play.

The Cardinals responded by driving to Bolts territory where they faced third-and-6 at the 28 before calling a timeout. Murray was pressured but picked up the first down with his feet with 32 seconds left in the half. Murray later used his feet to get into the end zone, scoring on a 5-yard run with 12 seconds left. The Bolts trailed 17-14 at the half.

Third Quarter

The Cardinals took the ball after the break and quickly moved into Bolts territory. But the Chargers defense shored up when it mattered and forced a 49-yard field goal try that was wide left. Still down 17-14, the Bolts took advantage of the miss by getting points. Carter moved the chains with a big 13-yard gain that helped up a pair of third-down conversions by Palmer. But the Bolts drive stalled inside the 10-yard line as the Chargers settled for a 26-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker that tied the game at 17 with 4:28 left in the third quarter. Arizona faced third-and-1 at the Chargers 12 when the third quarter came to a close.

Photos: Chargers at Cardinals Pregame

Browse through the top pregame photos of the Bolts prepping for their Week 12 game against the Cardinals in Glendale

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
1 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
2 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
3 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
4 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
5 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
6 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
7 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
8 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
9 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
10 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
11 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
12 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
13 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
14 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
15 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
16 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
17 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
18 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
19 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
20 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
21 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
22 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
23 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
24 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
25 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
26 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
27 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
28 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
29 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
30 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
31 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
32 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
33 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
34 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
35 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
36 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
37 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
38 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
39 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
40 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
41 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
42 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
43 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
44 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
45 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
46 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
47 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
48 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
49 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
50 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
51 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
52 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
53 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
54 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
55 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
56 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
57 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
58 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
59 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
60 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
61 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
62 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
63 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
64 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
65 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
66 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
67 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
68 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
69 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
70 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
71 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
72 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
73 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
74 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
75 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
76 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
77 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
78 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
79 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
80 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
81 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
82 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
83 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
84 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
85 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
86 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
87 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
88 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
89 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
90 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
91 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
92 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
93 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
94 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
95 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
96 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
97 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
98 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
99 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
100 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
101 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
102 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
103 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
104 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
105 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
106 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
107 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
108 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
109 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
110 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
111 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
112 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
113 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
114 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
115 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
116 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
117 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
118 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
119 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
120 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
121 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
122 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
123 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
124 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
125 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
126 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
127 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
128 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
129 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
130 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
131 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
132 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
133 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
134 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
135 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
136 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
137 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
138 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
139 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
140 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
141 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
142 / 142

The Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Fourth Quarter

Arizona re-took the lead early in the quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass. Herbert scrambled for 23 yards on the first play of the ensuing drive, but the series stalled out after that and the Bolts were forced to punt, although JK Scott pinned Arizona at their own 6-yard line. The Bolts defense held strong by forcing their first three-and-out of the game to give the ball back to the offense. But that unit couldn't capitalize as the offense went three-and-out to force another punt. But the defense forced a second straight three-and-out as the Chargers took over at their own 22. Palmer hauled in an 18-yard catch before Carter also moved the chains with a 10-yard reception. The Bolts faced third-and-7 at the 35 but Herbert was sacked to bring up fourth-and-20. Scott's punt was fair caught at the 10-yard line. The defense forced another punt and Carter's 20-yard return gave the Bolts the ball at the Arizona 38. The Chargers picked up one first down before Allen got another to get the ball to the 14-yard line with 46 seconds left. Ekeler got down to the 1-yard line before the Bolts called their final timeout with 18 seconds left. Ekeler then scored on a 1-yard touchdown past make it 24-23 with 15 seconds left. The Chargers went for the 2-point play and got it on a pass to Gerald Everett. The clock ran out as the Chargers held on for the 25-24 win ti improve to 6-5.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Talk Comeback Win in Arizona

"We came here to win and that's what we did there at the end of the game."

news

Carter's Big Day Sparks Chargers in Win Over Arizona

The Bolts wide receiver set a career-high in receptions and receiving yards in the 25-24 win over the Cardinals

news

5 Takeaways: Gutsy 2-Point Play Leads Bolts Past Cardinals

Herbert, James star in Week 12 as Chargers move to 6-5 and keep pace in AFC playoff race

news

Top Reactions From Chargers Thrilling Win Against the Cardinals

Check out the best Internet reactions from Sunday's win in Arizona

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

Latest News
Advertising