Bolts Rally Late for 25-24 Win Over Cardinals

Arizona re-took the lead early in the quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass. Herbert scrambled for 23 yards on the first play of the ensuing drive, but the series stalled out after that and the Bolts were forced to punt, although JK Scott pinned Arizona at their own 6-yard line. The Bolts defense held strong by forcing their first three-and-out of the game to give the ball back to the offense. But that unit couldn't capitalize as the offense went three-and-out to force another punt. But the defense forced a second straight three-and-out as the Chargers took over at their own 22. Palmer hauled in an 18-yard catch before Carter also moved the chains with a 10-yard reception. The Bolts faced third-and-7 at the 35 but Herbert was sacked to bring up fourth-and-20. Scott's punt was fair caught at the 10-yard line. The defense forced another punt and Carter's 20-yard return gave the Bolts the ball at the Arizona 38. The Chargers picked up one first down before Allen got another to get the ball to the 14-yard line with 46 seconds left. Ekeler got down to the 1-yard line before the Bolts called their final timeout with 18 seconds left. Ekeler then scored on a 1-yard touchdown past make it 24-23 with 15 seconds left. The Chargers went for the 2-point play and got it on a pass to Gerald Everett. The clock ran out as the Chargers held on for the 25-24 win ti improve to 6-5.