Chargers Camp Report: Trenches in Spotlight as Bolts Practice in Full Pads

2. Bosa's strip-sack ends 2-minute drill

Staley added a 2-minute drill to Monday's practice, the first time the Chargers had done that in camp.

The drill began with 93 seconds on the clock and the offense with the ball at their own 25-yard line.

Bosa and the first-team defense went against the second-team offense, with the star edge rusher ending the drill with a strip-sack on Chase Daniel after just three plays. Bosa pounced on the ball after knocking it loose.

The first-team offense put together a 13-play drive to get inside the 5-yard line, where the unit faced fourth-and-1 with just four seconds left.

But defensive tackle Andrew Brown squeezed through for a sack on Justin Herbert to deny the potential touchdown.

Both series ended with sacks, just on much different ends of the field.

3. Hopkins, Scott get their kicks

Dustin Hopkins also saw his first action of camp in full-team drills Monday.

The veteran kicker had a solid day, making 11 of 13 total field goals. The distances ranged from 25 to 50 yards, with Hopkins' pair of misses both going left (36 and 42 yards). His longest successful kick came from 50 yards out.

A trio of Hopkins' kicks came from 33 yards out — which is the length of an extra point — with the kicker making all three.

New long snapper Josh Harris and punter/holder JK Scott teamed up with Hopkins on the special teams operation.

Speaking of Scott, he had a great day punting the ball.

The newcomer's outing was highlighted by a 59-yard punt that bounced out of bounds at the 1-yard line. Punt returner DeAndre Carter, who opted to let the ball bounce since it was inside the 5-yard line, had praise for Scott from afar after the kick.

"Great [bleeping] punt," Carter hollered.

4. Defense shines on 3rd downs

The offense and defense both had their moments in full-team drills, but Staley's defense won when it counted the most.

Aside from the 2-minute drill, the Bolts three defensive units limited the offense to just one first down on five attempts on third downs.

On one play, Herbert found Gerald Everett on a third-and-9 pass, but the tight end would have been short of the sticks as the defense rallied to the ball.

Herbert later found Mike Williams for a first down, but the play was nullified by a false start.

The only first down for the offense came when Easton Stick found Michael Bandy across the middle on a third-and-3 play.

5. More red-zone work

The Chargers continued to get plenty of work in the red zone, a continuing trend in recent practices.

Josh Palmer made a highlight play with a sliding catch near the sideline with Asante Samuel, Jr., in tight coverage for a 15-yard gain.

Mack would have had a sack later in the drill before Nasir Adderley couldn't hang onto an interception near the sideline that might have been a pick six.

Herbert ended the session on a high note with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Williams over the middle.