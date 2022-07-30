Chargers Camp Report: Herbert-Allen Connection in Midseason Form

2. Chargers offense gets plenty of red-zone work

The Bolts spent a strong portion of Saturday's session in the red zone, with both sides of the ball making plays.

Besides Allen's score, fellow wide receiver DeAndre Carter also found the end zone on back-to-back plays, teaming up with Easton Stick on both scores. Stick took second-team reps at quarterback, as he is alternating days at that spot with Chase Daniel.

Daniel hit Michael Bandy for a score between a trio of defenders, and Joe Reed also found the end zone.

Rookie running back Isaiah Spiller also flashed in the red zone, suing his agility out of the backfield to break loose for a catch over the middle.

Spiller later ended practice with a score on the final play, as Daniel hit him for a 5-yard touchdown pass.

3. Samuel leads secondary on Day 4

Asante Samuel, Jr., is way ahead of where he was as a rookie.

"He's way more confident in his game," said Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill. "A lot of times coming off that rookie year … it takes a lot on your body.

"He got a chance to let his body relax, and he knew he had to work on his body, as well," Hill added. "The playbook install was much easier for him, so we're letting him play more confident. And he looks stronger out there."

Samuel's progression was on full display Saturday, as he made a pair of strong plays in the secondary.

First, he was sticky on Joshua Palmer near the end zone to force an incompletion on a Herbert attempt. Later, he perfectly read a quick pass and acceleration to the line of scrimmage to knock it down.