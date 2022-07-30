Chargers Camp Report: Herbert-Allen Connection in Midseason Form

The Chargers have earned a day off.
The Bolts practiced for roughly 90 minutes Saturday at Jack Hammett Sports Complex and will be off on Sunday. When the Chargers return Monday, they will be in pads.
Here are three observations from the fourth day of camp:
1. Herbert, Allen connection alive and well
The connection between Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen is in midseason form.
The duo was in sync from the start on Saturday, connecting for a 10-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone during a 7-on-7 drill in the red zone.
Herbert and Allen continued their rapport in full-team drills, with the duo linking up for a pair of 20-plus yard plays through the air.
And when the Bolts returned to the red zone later in practice, Allen was Herbert's go-to guy to move the chains on third-and-3.
Through two seasons with Herbert at quarterback, Allen has caught 14 touchdown passes, which is tied with Mike Williams for the most in that timespan.
The wide receiver has also made five straight Pro Bowls, with 100-plus catches and 1,000-plus receiving yards in four of those five seasons.
2. Chargers offense gets plenty of red-zone work
The Bolts spent a strong portion of Saturday's session in the red zone, with both sides of the ball making plays.
Besides Allen's score, fellow wide receiver DeAndre Carter also found the end zone on back-to-back plays, teaming up with Easton Stick on both scores. Stick took second-team reps at quarterback, as he is alternating days at that spot with Chase Daniel.
Daniel hit Michael Bandy for a score between a trio of defenders, and Joe Reed also found the end zone.
Rookie running back Isaiah Spiller also flashed in the red zone, suing his agility out of the backfield to break loose for a catch over the middle.
Spiller later ended practice with a score on the final play, as Daniel hit him for a 5-yard touchdown pass.
3. Samuel leads secondary on Day 4
Asante Samuel, Jr., is way ahead of where he was as a rookie.
"He's way more confident in his game," said Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill. "A lot of times coming off that rookie year … it takes a lot on your body.
"He got a chance to let his body relax, and he knew he had to work on his body, as well," Hill added. "The playbook install was much easier for him, so we're letting him play more confident. And he looks stronger out there."
Samuel's progression was on full display Saturday, as he made a pair of strong plays in the secondary.
First, he was sticky on Joshua Palmer near the end zone to force an incompletion on a Herbert attempt. Later, he perfectly read a quick pass and acceleration to the line of scrimmage to knock it down.
Other defensive highlights Saturday included a pick six by Kemon Hill off Chase Daniel, and a pass break up from Michael Davis on Jalen Guyton.
