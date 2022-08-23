Chargers Camp Report: James Leads Stout Defensive Day

The Bolts held their penultimate training camp practice Tuesday at Hoag Performance Center.
The Chargers practiced in full pads for nearly two hours, and will break camp on Wednesday.
Here are three observations from the Chargers 18th training camp practice:
1. James shows off his versatility
Chargers safety Derwin James, Jr., is on the right track.
On Monday, he returned to team drills in his ramp up period after signing a multi-year extension last week.
James on Tuesday then reminded everyone of the playmaker that he is, as he was anywhere and everywhere in practice.
James showed up in a 7-on-7 period when he knocked away a pass intended for tight end Gerald Everett. Later, in an 11-on-11 drill, James was sticky in coverage of Keenan Allen and nearly pulled down an interception.
He even showed up in other ways, too, as he likely would have had a sack in a real-game situation on a third-down blitz.
2. Plenty of plays from the defense
James wasn't the only defensive standout Tuesday, as multiple players flashed throughout practice.
Michael Davis denied Mike Williams a catch in the 7-on-7 period, and Drue Tranquill later nearly had an interception in the same drill.
Asanta Samuel, Jr., and rookie Ja'Sir Taylor also nearly had interceptions, too, but settled for solid pass break ups in coverage. The Bolts were without cornerback J.C. Jackson, who underwent ankle surgery Tuesday in New York and will miss approximately two to four weeks.
3. Hopkins has solid day
With the Bolts back at Hoag Performance Center, the field setups are different than at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
So while I can't give you the distances of Dustin Hopkins' field goal attempts Tuesday, I can pass along that he had a solid day.
Hopkins made six of seven kicks overall, with his first one coming in a 'Mayday' period. The Chargers offense was on the field when the kicking operation was thrust into action with time winding down.
Hopkins calmly handled the scenario by successfully making his attempt just before the clock ran out. He later made five of six kicks in a team drill.
The Chargers also worked on kickoff returns and punt coverage Tuesday, with the latter focused on pinning the ball deep inside the opponents' 10-yard line with punter JK Scott and a handful of gunners.
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.