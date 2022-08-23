Chargers Camp Report: James Leads Stout Defensive Day

2. Plenty of plays from the defense

James wasn't the only defensive standout Tuesday, as multiple players flashed throughout practice.

Michael Davis denied Mike Williams a catch in the 7-on-7 period, and Drue Tranquill later nearly had an interception in the same drill.

Asanta Samuel, Jr., and rookie Ja'Sir Taylor also nearly had interceptions, too, but settled for solid pass break ups in coverage. The Bolts were without cornerback J.C. Jackson, who underwent ankle surgery Tuesday in New York and will miss approximately two to four weeks.

3. Hopkins has solid day

With the Bolts back at Hoag Performance Center, the field setups are different than at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

So while I can't give you the distances of Dustin Hopkins' field goal attempts Tuesday, I can pass along that he had a solid day.

Hopkins made six of seven kicks overall, with his first one coming in a 'Mayday' period. The Chargers offense was on the field when the kicking operation was thrust into action with time winding down.

Hopkins calmly handled the scenario by successfully making his attempt just before the clock ran out. He later made five of six kicks in a team drill.